Mbappe speaks openly about Golden Boot race with Messi

France national team captain Kylian Mbappe shared his thoughts on the battle for the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot and his competition with Argentina's Lionel Messi.

The 27-year-old forward scored a brace in the Round of 16 match against Sweden. While France defeated their opponents 3-0, Mbappe brought his tournament goal tally to six, drawing level with Messi at the top of the scoring charts.

«I am not watching Messi's game»

According to a quote cited by The Touchline, Mbappe emphasized that he is focusing entirely on his own performance and the results of the French national team.

«I am not watching Messi's game. He has scored, he will score, and he will continue to do so. I have said this before. To compete with him, I need to perform even better myself», said Mbappe.

The French footballer's words show that he holds Messi's abilities in very high regard. At the same time, instead of counting his opponent's goals in the race for the top scorer, Mbappe aims to fulfill his duty in every match.

Brace against Sweden secured the victory

France scored three unanswered goals against Sweden in the Round of 16. Mbappe hit the target in the 45th and 74th minutes, while Bradley Barcola scored the other goal.

Mbappe has managed to score two goals in a single match for the third time in this World Cup. His second goal against Sweden was his sixth of the 2026 World Cup. Thus, the French forward caught up with Messi.

Additionally, Mbappe's total goals in World Cups have reached 18. He has scored 10 goals in the knockout stages, recording the best result in World Cup history.

The top scorer race situation may change

Mbappe and Messi currently sit at the top of the 2026 World Cup scoring list with six goals each. However, the Argentine footballer has not yet played his first knockout match.

Argentina will face Cape Verde in the Round of 16. The match will take place on July 3 in Miami and will start at 03:00 on July 4 Tashkent time.

If Messi scores in this match, he could become the sole leader in the scoring race again. Mbappe will then have the opportunity to respond in the next match.

France to face Paraguay

Didier Deschamps' pupils will take the field against the Paraguay national team in the Round of 16. The South American representative drew 1-1 with Germany in the Round of 16 and won in a penalty shootout.

The match between France and Paraguay will take place on July 4 in Philadelphia. The winner of the match will play against the winner of the Canada — Morocco pair in the quarter-finals.

One of France's main hopes for the next stage will again be Kylian Mbappe. The forward is currently not only leading his team forward but also engaging in a fierce and uncompromising battle with Messi for the Golden Boot.