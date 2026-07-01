Big Opportunity for Australian Startups: TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Returns

TechCrunch Startup Battlefield, considered one of the most prestigious events in the global technology world, is returning to Australia. This prestigious platform is a unique opportunity for young and promising projects to introduce themselves to the world and attract large investments. According to the organizers, only a few days remain until the application deadline — applications are accepted until July 6. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to TechCrunch, this competition has the power to completely change the lives of startups. For example, two unknown startups that participated in the last Battlefield competition held in Sydney in 2017 later managed to attract a total of over 85 million dollars in investment. Such results demonstrate the high prestige of the event.

Successful projects and large investments

The HealthMatch project, which won that year, can be cited as an example. Founded by medical student Manuri Gunawardena, this platform uses machine learning technology to connect patients with clinical trials. After the victory, the startup raised 25 million dollars in capital, entered the US market, and currently serves over 1 million patients worldwide.

The second-place project, FluroSat, also achieved great success. After participating in the competition, the startup attracted investment from Microsoft and later became part of Regrow Agriculture. Currently, the company has raised over 60 million dollars, with giants such as Microsoft, Airtree, and Cargill among its partners.

What awaits the participants?

At the event to be held on August 19 of this year in partnership with Stripe, the 8 best selected startups will present their projects. The jury will consist of prestigious investors, international media representatives, and technology experts. The following prizes are provided for participants:

Startups in the top three will receive commission benefits of up to 15,000 dollars for payments processed through the Stripe system;

The main winner will receive a direct ticket to the Startup Battlefield 200 list at the prestigious TechCrunch Disrupt conference held in San Francisco in October;

The winning startup is guaranteed to showcase its project on one of the world's largest stages without any additional selections.

For Uzbek startup founders, such events are also of great importance in studying international experience and analyzing strategies for entering the global market. While the local ecosystem is developing, such competitions on the international stage serve as a guide for young entrepreneurs.

As a reminder, applications for Startup Battlefield Australia are accepted until July 6. This is not only a financial win but also the shortest path to entering the global technology community and attracting the attention of world-class investors.