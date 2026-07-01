Koeman leaves Netherlands job after defeat to Morocco

·26·Sport
Koeman leaves Netherlands job after defeat to Morocco

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has officially announced his resignation. The 63-year-old specialist made this decision following an unsuccessful campaign at the 2026 World Cup.

The 'Oranje' faced Morocco in the Round of 16. After the match ended 1-1 following extra time, the Africans prevailed in the penalty shootout, knocking the Netherlands out of the tournament.

Koeman took full responsibility

In a statement posted on social media, Ronald Koeman expressed deep regret that his tenure with the national team ended in such a painful manner.

"It is very painful that my time with the national team is ending this way. We all dreamed of a World Cup where we could make history. But it did not happen," Koeman wrote.

The specialist admitted that he had hoped the Netherlands would progress further in the tournament, but the team failed to achieve the set objectives.

"No one is more disappointed than I am. As head coach, I take full responsibility," he added.

Coach's tactics were criticized

The Netherlands' cautious tactics in the match against Morocco were sharply criticized by the domestic press and fans. In particular, the team's use of five defenders and surrendering ball possession sparked debate.

After the game, Koeman defended his tactical decisions and stated he would choose the same path in a similar situation. However, a day later, he decided to step down from his role with the national team.

Koeman had been managing the Netherlands since 2023

Ronald Koeman took charge of the Netherlands national team for the second time in January 2023. Under his leadership, the team reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

However, the high goals set for the 2026 World Cup were not met. Although the national team advanced from the group stage, they could not overcome Morocco in the first knockout round match.

Koeman previously managed the national team from 2018 to 2020. He later worked at Barcelona and returned to the Netherlands squad after the 2022 World Cup.

Netherlands now seeks a new coach

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) now faces the task of appointing a new head coach. Koeman's resignation is the first major change following the team's early World Cup exit.

Local press are mentioning several specialists as potential candidates. However, the federation has not yet announced an official decision regarding the new head coach.

Ronald Koeman thus concluded his second stint with the Netherlands national team with great hopes, but a painful defeat.

Ronald KoemanMorocco
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