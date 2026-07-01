Christian Pulisic Praises Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Broadcasting Skills

·22·Sport
Christian Pulisic Praises Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Broadcasting Skills

Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to remain in the spotlight of the sports world even after leaving the pitch. Currently working as a World Cup commentator and expert for the US-based FOX channel, the former striker has caused viral videos on social media with his sharp opinions and unique personality. His AC Milan teammate Christian Pulisic highly praised this new persona. This was reported by Goal.com news .

While speaking with journalists during preparations for the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, US national team star Christian Pulisic stated that he enjoys watching Ibrahimovic's television appearances. For reference, Zlatan currently serves as an advisor at AC Milan and maintains regular contact with Pulisic.

“I think he is a very interesting person. I have the opportunity to work with him and I know his personality well. Zlatan is doing an excellent job, and listening to his analysis is very enjoyable,” the American footballer noted.

Conflict between Ibrahimovic and Ronald Koeman

During broadcasts, Ibrahimovic is noted not only for his jokes but also for his ruthless criticism. In particular, he harshly criticized head coach Ronald Koeman after the Netherlands national team's defeat to Morocco. In Zlatan's view, the team abandoned its attacking traditions.

“Koeman is solely responsible for this defeat. I didn't recognize this Netherlands team. The team lost its identity. We were always taught to attack, but today Koeman played not to lose, just like Italian coaches. Even if you suffer a defeat, you should lose in your own style,” said Ibrahimovic.

Notably, shortly after these criticisms, Ronald Koeman resigned from his position. This once again proved how much weight Ibrahimovic's words as an expert carry.

Additionally, the arguments between the former Swedish footballer and his studio colleague, former US national team defender Alexi Lalas, are sparking great interest among fans. Zlatan has managed to charm the American television audience with his "arrogant" yet sincere style.

According to Pulisic, Ibrahimovic's openness and uncompromising nature were elements missing from the football world. The AC Milan representative did not hide his happiness regarding his advisor's success.

Zlatan IbrahimovicChristian PulisicAC MilanFootballWorld Cup
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

France defeat Sweden to reach World Cup 2026 Round of 16France defeat Sweden to reach World Cup 2026 Round of 16Today, 04:00Declan Rice Praises England's Penalty Shootout ProspectsDeclan Rice Praises England's Penalty Shootout ProspectsToday, 02:59Arsenal Legend Shocked by £130 Million Asking Price for Morgan RogersArsenal Legend Shocked by £130 Million Asking Price for Morgan RogersToday, 02:54Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"Today, 02:44Contract negotiations between Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid reach a deadlockContract negotiations between Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid reach a deadlockToday, 02:11Roberto Martinez under fire: Portugal coach criticized over Cristiano RonaldoRoberto Martinez under fire: Portugal coach criticized over Cristiano RonaldoToday, 01:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar