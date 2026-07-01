Christian Pulisic Praises Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Broadcasting Skills

Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to remain in the spotlight of the sports world even after leaving the pitch. Currently working as a World Cup commentator and expert for the US-based FOX channel, the former striker has caused viral videos on social media with his sharp opinions and unique personality. His AC Milan teammate Christian Pulisic highly praised this new persona. This was reported by Goal.com news .

While speaking with journalists during preparations for the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, US national team star Christian Pulisic stated that he enjoys watching Ibrahimovic's television appearances. For reference, Zlatan currently serves as an advisor at AC Milan and maintains regular contact with Pulisic.

“I think he is a very interesting person. I have the opportunity to work with him and I know his personality well. Zlatan is doing an excellent job, and listening to his analysis is very enjoyable,” the American footballer noted.

Conflict between Ibrahimovic and Ronald Koeman

During broadcasts, Ibrahimovic is noted not only for his jokes but also for his ruthless criticism. In particular, he harshly criticized head coach Ronald Koeman after the Netherlands national team's defeat to Morocco. In Zlatan's view, the team abandoned its attacking traditions.

“Koeman is solely responsible for this defeat. I didn't recognize this Netherlands team. The team lost its identity. We were always taught to attack, but today Koeman played not to lose, just like Italian coaches. Even if you suffer a defeat, you should lose in your own style,” said Ibrahimovic.

Notably, shortly after these criticisms, Ronald Koeman resigned from his position. This once again proved how much weight Ibrahimovic's words as an expert carry.

Additionally, the arguments between the former Swedish footballer and his studio colleague, former US national team defender Alexi Lalas, are sparking great interest among fans. Zlatan has managed to charm the American television audience with his "arrogant" yet sincere style.

According to Pulisic, Ibrahimovic's openness and uncompromising nature were elements missing from the football world. The AC Milan representative did not hide his happiness regarding his advisor's success.