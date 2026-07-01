US Lifts Export Restrictions on Anthropic's Most Powerful AI Models

The US government has lifted strict export restrictions on the most advanced models from Anthropic, one of the leading AI laboratories, known as Mythos and Fable. This decision removes the licensing requirement that hindered the international adoption of these technologies and restores access to these neural networks for global users. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

As a reminder, on June 12 of this year, the US government included these products on the list of export-restricted technologies. According to this regulation, providing the models to foreign citizens without a special permit was prohibited. Such restrictions created significant difficulties for Anthropic, forcing the company to completely stop open access to its models. These restrictions were officially removed starting July 1.

Security and Government Agreement

According to US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Anthropic has committed to proactively identifying and mitigating security risks associated with the models. Additionally, the company has agreed to collaborate closely with the government on standards and protocols for Mythos, Fable, and future developments, and to notify officials of any harmful activities.

Cybersecurity experts initially viewed the restrictions with skepticism. In their view, the restrictions may have been used more as a tool of political pressure than as a security measure. Some analysts interpreted this as a response to the Anthropic leadership's criticism of government policy. However, the company emphasized that it had already been voluntarily adhering to most of these security measures before the restrictions were introduced.

Global Competition and Market Demands

It is said that the easing of export restrictions was also caused by achievements made by AI companies in the Asian region. In particular, the fact that models such as Fugu and Tulonfeng have approached the level of Mythos in terms of capabilities prompted the US government to act to avoid losing its technological edge.

Currently, not only Anthropic but also the latest models from other giants like OpenAI are being provided to a group of special organizations approved by the White House rather than for general public use. This indicates that the overall regulatory processes in the field are still complex and volatile.

Regarding the capabilities of Anthropic models:

Mythos — is considered the most powerful model for detecting and analyzing vulnerabilities in software;

— is considered the most powerful model for detecting and analyzing vulnerabilities in software; Fable — a version intended for public use, equipped with additional security guardrails;

— a version intended for public use, equipped with additional security guardrails; Both models demonstrate high efficiency in text analysis and solving complex problems.

Industry representatives are concerned about the uncertainties in the US administration's AI policy. The June decree requiring the review of models before their release was criticized by many analysts, including OpenAI representative Dean W. Ball. Nevertheless, opening the way for Anthropic models is expected to strengthen the position of American technologies in the global market.