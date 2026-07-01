What did Deschamps say after the victory over Sweden in the Round of 16?

France national team head coach Didier Deschamps shared his thoughts after a convincing victory over Sweden in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

Les Bleus advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating their opponents 3-0. However, despite the large scoreline, Deschamps emphasized that the team has not yet achieved its main goal.

France came to the World Cup with a clear objective

The French specialist stated that the team came to the World Cup to fulfill a predetermined task. The coach noted that all players fully understand this goal.

«We came here with a clear task, and I share it with the team. We have reasons to be proud, but there is still a long way ahead of us», said Deschamps.

France has been one of the main favorites of major tournaments in recent years. Therefore, not only victories in individual matches but also reaching the decisive stages of the competition are expected from the team.

Deschamps recalled missed opportunities

Although France defeated Sweden with three unanswered goals, the head coach said the team could have increased the lead further.

In his opinion, the players did not fully capitalize on all the opportunities created in front of the opponent's goal. Nevertheless, the coach was satisfied with the confident progression through the play-off stage.

«We passed this stage confidently. However, we could have taken advantage of more situations», the specialist emphasized.

In such matches, the most important thing is to advance to the next round. However, Deschamps showed that he would not ignore the shortcomings in the team's play.

The main task now is recovery

The France national team will play its next match in four days. Therefore, restoring the physical and mental state of the players is of great importance for the coaching staff.

Deschamps stated that the team must once again demonstrate its best football in the next match.

«Now we need to recover and show our best game again in four days», he said.

In the play-off stage of the World Cup, short breaks between matches can seriously affect player preparation. For this reason, the France coaching staff tries to distribute the loads correctly.

«Reality can quickly bring you back down to earth»

Didier Deschamps urged the players not to become overly complacent. He noted that it is dangerous to think too far ahead about the later stages of the tournament.

«There is no point in looking too far ahead. Reality can easily bring you back down to earth. We have a talented team, but we must prove it in every game», said Deschamps.

The France squad includes many high-level players in world football. However, in the head coach's opinion, famous names and a strong squad alone do not guarantee victory.

Next opponent — Paraguay

As a reminder, France defeated Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 16. Now Didier Deschamps' pupils will face the Paraguay national team in the quarter-finals.

Paraguay eliminated Germany in the previous round via a penalty shootout. Therefore, France faces a serious test against an opponent that defends disciplined and fights until the end.

Deschamps' statement shows that there is no room for complacency in the France camp even after a big victory. The team must now prove its potential in every subsequent match.