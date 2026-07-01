Ashley Cole unexpectedly resigns as Cesena head coach

Former legendary defender for the England national team, Arsenal, and Chelsea, Ashley Cole, has left his post as head coach of the Italian club Cesena. This unexpected decision was announced just three months after the specialist began his debut career as a head coach. Cole managed to participate in only eight matches with the team, which competes in Italy's Serie B. This is reported by Goal.com news states.

The 45-year-old specialist took over the team in March. Prior to this, he gained extensive experience working in the coaching staffs of Derby, Everton, Birmingham, and the England U21 national team. However, his first step as an independent manager was not as successful as he had hoped. According to Goal.com, the main reason for the separation was a mismatch in strategic views between the coach and the club management.

Posting a farewell message to the club on his Instagram page, Ashley Cole expressed gratitude to the players and staff. In his statement, he emphasized that he tried to shape a new style of play, but decided to leave because the club's future development plan had changed. "After discussions with the sporting director regarding changes in the club's strategy, I felt it best to continue my career elsewhere," wrote the former footballer.

Results and adaptation issues

Cole's tenure in Italy was not statistically impressive. In the eight matches he managed, Cesena won only once, drew three times, and suffered four defeats. Such results worried not only the management but also the fans. Many among the local supporters had viewed Cole's appointment with skepticism.

It is also said that the atmosphere within the team was not ideal. Rumors spread that some players were dissatisfied with the new discipline and training style. Most importantly, the language barrier became a major problem for Ashley Cole. Although he played for Roma for two seasons in the past, he faced difficulties in explaining tactical instructions to an Italian-speaking squad.

Italian football is distinguished by its complex tactical schemes and strict discipline. For a young specialist like Ashley Cole, it was not easy to make his mark in such an environment, especially in the lower leagues. The combination of strategic changes and poor results made his resignation inevitable. The English specialist is now expected to continue his career in another league or as part of a coaching staff.