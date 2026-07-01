Ashley Cole unexpectedly resigns as Cesena head coach

·36·Sport
Ashley Cole unexpectedly resigns as Cesena head coach

Former legendary defender for the England national team, Arsenal, and Chelsea, Ashley Cole, has left his post as head coach of the Italian club Cesena. This unexpected decision was announced just three months after the specialist began his debut career as a head coach. Cole managed to participate in only eight matches with the team, which competes in Italy's Serie B. This is reported by Goal.com news states.

The 45-year-old specialist took over the team in March. Prior to this, he gained extensive experience working in the coaching staffs of Derby, Everton, Birmingham, and the England U21 national team. However, his first step as an independent manager was not as successful as he had hoped. According to Goal.com, the main reason for the separation was a mismatch in strategic views between the coach and the club management.

Posting a farewell message to the club on his Instagram page, Ashley Cole expressed gratitude to the players and staff. In his statement, he emphasized that he tried to shape a new style of play, but decided to leave because the club's future development plan had changed. "After discussions with the sporting director regarding changes in the club's strategy, I felt it best to continue my career elsewhere," wrote the former footballer.

Results and adaptation issues

Cole's tenure in Italy was not statistically impressive. In the eight matches he managed, Cesena won only once, drew three times, and suffered four defeats. Such results worried not only the management but also the fans. Many among the local supporters had viewed Cole's appointment with skepticism.

It is also said that the atmosphere within the team was not ideal. Rumors spread that some players were dissatisfied with the new discipline and training style. Most importantly, the language barrier became a major problem for Ashley Cole. Although he played for Roma for two seasons in the past, he faced difficulties in explaining tactical instructions to an Italian-speaking squad.

Italian football is distinguished by its complex tactical schemes and strict discipline. For a young specialist like Ashley Cole, it was not easy to make his mark in such an environment, especially in the lower leagues. The combination of strategic changes and poor results made his resignation inevitable. The English specialist is now expected to continue his career in another league or as part of a coaching staff.

Ashley ColeCesenaItalian FootballTransfersManager
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Eldor Shomurodov apologizes to fans in Tashkent (video)Eldor Shomurodov apologizes to fans in Tashkent (video)Today, 14:16Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"Today, 13:20Jurgen Klopp Ready to Manage Germany National Team: Nagelsmann Could ExitJurgen Klopp Ready to Manage Germany National Team: Nagelsmann Could ExitToday, 13:18Michael Olise Nears Pele's Historic Assist Record at 2026 World CupMichael Olise Nears Pele's Historic Assist Record at 2026 World CupToday, 13:02Alejandro Garnacho Expected to Leave ChelseaAlejandro Garnacho Expected to Leave ChelseaToday, 12:55Montella Stays, Major Changes Begin in Turkey National TeamMontella Stays, Major Changes Begin in Turkey National TeamToday, 12:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar