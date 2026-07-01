Xiaomi Changes Market Rules: Company's First NAS Device Sets Record

·4·Technology
Xiaomi Changes Market Rules: Company's First NAS Device Sets Record

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has caused a real stir in the data storage market with its first Network Attached Storage (NAS). The new product introduced by the company is surprising not only ordinary users but also industry experts with its price and technical capabilities. According to Ixbt.com, the device's sales figures turned out to be several times higher than expected. This is reported by Ixbt.com report states.

The most surprising aspect of the new NAS device is its pricing policy. The version with 4 TB of storage is offered on the market for 2299 yuan (approximately 338 dollars). This kit includes two Western Digital Red Plus hard drives (HDD) with a capacity of 2 TB each. Interestingly, the total retail price of these disks alone can be more expensive than the device itself.

Price War: The Device is Virtually Free for the User

According to analysts' calculations, the current market price of a single 2 TB Western Digital Red Plus disk is approximately 1159 yuan. Thus, two disks alone exceed 2300 yuan. This means that Xiaomi customers are effectively getting the entire NAS system, including its CPU, chassis, and software, for free at the cost of the hard drives.

The situation is even more interesting with the higher-end 8 TB and 16 TB models. These versions also feature professional disks from the Western Digital Red series, and purchasing them separately would be significantly more expensive than the price of the entire system. Such an aggressive marketing strategy has allowed the Xiaomi brand to enter a new segment rapidly.

Unprecedented Demand and Future Plans

Consumer response to such a lucrative offer was immediate. Once crowdfunding began on the Xiaomi Mall platform, 7 million yuan (1 million dollars) was raised in just 3 minutes. A few hours later, this figure exceeded 13 million yuan. These indicators show how high the demand is for personal cloud storage systems.

Considering that interest in secure data storage and personal servers is growing in the Uzbekistan market, the Xiaomi product is bound to be attractive to local users as well. Although the device is currently mainly intended for the domestic market, the release of a global version could further intensify competition.

In conclusion, staying true to its traditional style, Xiaomi is offering a high-tech product for minimal profit. This may force major market players like Synology or QNAP to reconsider their pricing policies.

XiaomiNASTechnologyWestern DigitalGadgets
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