Manchester City Prepares €110 Million for Tonali

·85·Sport
Manchester City Prepares €110 Million for Tonali

Manchester City is preparing to make another sensational signing in the summer transfer window. According to the Spanish publication Marca, the Citizens may offer more than €110 million for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The Manchester club recently reached a £116 million agreement with Nottingham Forest for the transfer of Elliot Anderson. Now, the team plans to strengthen the midfield with another expensive player.

A €110 million offer is being prepared for Tonali

According to Marca, Manchester City management has identified Sandro Tonali as the next primary target of the summer transfer campaign.

Sources indicate that the Citizens are ready to spend over €110 million for the 26-year-old Italian footballer. If the transfer takes place, Tonali will become one of the most expensive Italian players in history.

However, no official offer or statement regarding negotiations has been released by Manchester City or Newcastle so far. For this reason, the report should be viewed as information preceding negotiations rather than a completed transfer.

Other clubs are also competing for Tonali

Manchester City is not the only club showing interest in the Italian midfielder. It has been reported that Tottenham previously sent a large offer for Tonali, but Newcastle rejected it.

According to various sources, the London club made an offer around £80 million. Newcastle, however, values the player at over £100 million. Arsenal has also been mentioned among the clubs monitoring the situation.

This situation suggests that a serious transfer battle among England's leading clubs could begin for Tonali.

City is fundamentally renewing the midfield

Manchester City agreed on £116 million with Nottingham Forest for the transfer of Elliot Anderson. This sum is expected to be one of the largest purchases in the club's history.

The potential acquisition of Tonali following Anderson indicates that the Citizens have embarked on a serious reconstruction of their midfield.

The Italian footballer can operate both as a defensive midfielder and as a central playmaker. His activity in physical duels, passing quality, and discipline in the center of the pitch could fit Manchester City's style of play.

Tonali's contract runs until 2029

Sandro Tonali moved from AC Milan to Newcastle in the summer of 2023. The English club did not officially disclose the transfer fee, but it was estimated at around £55–60 million.

Although the player's initial contract was signed until 2028, the agreement was later extended. The current contract is intended until the summer of 2029, with an option to extend for another season.

This puts Newcastle in a strong position in negotiations. The club is not forced to sell the player and may only consider a transfer if a very large offer arrives.

Transfer not yet officially confirmed

So far, there is no agreement between the clubs regarding Tonali's move to Manchester City. While the Marca report has spread to other sources, no official bid has been confirmed.

Additionally, Tottenham's active pursuit of the player and the amount demanded by Newcastle could complicate the transfer process.

If Manchester City comes forward with a €110 million offer, Tonali is expected to be at the center of one of the biggest battles of the summer transfer window.

Manchester CitySandro TonaliNewcastleTottenhamArsenal
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