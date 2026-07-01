Klopp Main Candidate for Germany National Team Head Coach

Germany's unexpected defeat at the 2026 World Cup could lead to major changes in the coaching staff. While the German Football Association (DFB) is discussing Julian Nagelsmann's future, Jurgen Klopp's name is being mentioned as a potential successor.

According to Sky Sport Germany, the former Liverpool head coach is ready to consider the opportunity to lead the national team if an official offer comes from the DFB. However, there is no final agreement between the parties yet.

Klopp becomes the main candidate

Germany's exit from the World Cup in the Round of 32 has sharply increased the pressure on Nagelsmann.

According to information shared by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the DFB leadership is seriously discussing the option of terminating cooperation with the current coach. Klopp is seen as one of the primary candidates for the position that may become vacant.

Reports suggest that if Klopp is officially approached, he is ready to accept the offer. Nevertheless, the 59-year-old specialist has not yet announced an open and definitive decision on this matter.

Nagelsmann does not intend to resign

Julian Nagelsmann's contract with the DFB is valid until the 2028 European Championship.

Following the defeat against Paraguay, the coach stated that he would not leave his post voluntarily. He said that if the federation wishes to continue the cooperation, he is ready to prepare the team for future tournaments.

However, it is reported that the DFB leadership's confidence in Nagelsmann has declined. The national team was tasked with reaching at least the Round of 16, but this goal was not achieved.

Paraguay sensationally stopped Germany

Germany faced Paraguay in the Round of 32 of the World Cup. Regular and extra time ended in a 1-1 draw.

Paraguay won the penalty shootout 4-3. Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade, and Jonathan Tah failed to convert their penalties. This was Germany's first-ever penalty shootout defeat in World Cup history.

Thus, the four-time world champions ended the tournament much earlier than expected.

Can Klopp transform German football?

Jurgen Klopp achieved great success at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool during his coaching career.

He is famous for high pressing, fast attacks, and the ability to inspire players. For this reason, the German football public sees Klopp as the main specialist who can lead the national team out of the crisis.

Klopp previously stated that it was not the time to discuss the possibility of managing the German national team. This means he has not completely ruled out the option, although official negotiations have not yet been confirmed.

Final decision not yet made

Currently, Nagelsmann remains the head coach of the German national team. No official statement has been made regarding his dismissal or the start of negotiations with Klopp.

Therefore, Klopp's arrival at the national team is currently a potential scenario. However, Germany's latest failure at the World Cup may force the federation leadership to make a drastic decision.