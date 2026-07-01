Michael Olise Nears Pele's Historic Assist Record at 2026 World Cup

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Michael Olise Nears Pele's Historic Assist Record at 2026 World Cup

France winger Michael Olise is closing in on a historic achievement with his brilliant performances at the 2026 World Cup. The 24-year-old footballer now has the chance to equal the unique record set by Brazilian legend Pele in World Cups.

Olise contributed significantly to France's convincing 3-0 victory by providing two assists in the Round of 32 match against Sweden.

Two assists against Sweden

France maintained clear dominance over their opponents throughout the match. Michael Olise was one of the team's most active players in organizing attacks, finding open spaces, and delivering decisive passes.

With these two assists, the winger's total number of assists in the current World Cup has reached five. This figure places him among the best assistants in World Cup history.

Only the legendary Pele remains ahead

According to data from the statistics specialist portal Opta Sport, Pele is the only player to have recorded more than five assists in a single tournament since assists began being tracked separately in World Cups in 1966.

The Brazilian football legend recorded six assists at the 1970 World Cup. Brazil won the championship in that tournament, with Pele serving as one of the team's primary leaders.

If Olise provides one more effective pass in the next match, he will equal Pele's 56-year-old record. Two assists would secure a new historic record.

Playing a crucial role in France's attack

In the current World Cup, Michael Olise has stood out not only for his assists but also for his activity in organizing the game.

His speed, technique, and ability to make the right decisions near the penalty area make the French attack, led by Kylian Mbappe, even more dangerous.

While opponents focus their primary attention on Mbappe, Olise effectively utilizes the open spaces to create convenient opportunities for his teammates.

Next opponent — Paraguay

The France national team will face Paraguay in the Round of 16 of the World Cup.

The match will take place on July 5. If Michael Olise provides an assist in this clash, he could equal the historic mark of world football legend Pele.

France continues its fight for the title as one of the tournament favorites. Beyond the team result, the opportunity to enter World Cup history awaits Olise.

Michael OlisePeleFranceSwedenKilian Mbappe
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