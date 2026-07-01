GMKtec introduces affordable and compact G5S mini PC

In the world of modern technology, the harmony of compactness and performance is becoming increasingly important. GMKtec has unveiled its new G5S mini PC. This device attracts users not only with its tiny dimensions but also with its affordable price and technical capabilities sufficient for office work. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the new model is officially scheduled for release on July 9. The main feature of the device is its ultra-small size, measuring just 72 x 72 x 44.5 mm. It weighs 206 grams, allowing it to be carried in almost any bag or even a pocket.

Technical specifications and cooling system

The heart of the GMKtec G5S model is the quad-core Intel Celeron N5095 Jasper Lake processor released in 2021. Although this chip is not from the latest generation, it has sufficient power for daily document work, web surfing, and watching video content. The device is equipped with 8 GB of LPDDR4-2400 RAM.

Despite the small size, the manufacturers took a serious approach to the cooling system. A silent cooling system consisting of a built-in fan and copper heat pipes ensures stable operation over long periods. Considering that such solutions are usually found in larger system units, the work of GMKtec engineers is commendable.

Connectivity interfaces and prices

Regarding ports, the G5S offers users wide possibilities. The device body includes the following interfaces:

3 USB 3.2 ports;

2 HDMI 2.0 ports (ability to connect two monitors simultaneously);

RJ45 network with a speed of 1 Gbps;

USB-C port for power supply.

For data storage, the device has an SSD slot in M.2 2242 format. In the Chinese market, the 128 GB version of this mini PC is priced at around 170 dollars, while the 512 GB capacity version is around 270 dollars.

Demand for such compact computers is also growing in the Uzbekistan market. Especially for training centers, checkout terminals, and home offices where saving space is important, devices like the GMKtec G5S can be one of the most optimal solutions. Its affordability and wide set of ports turn it into a multifunctional workstation.