EV Revolution: CATL Launches Over 2,000 Battery Swap Stations in China

·32·Technology
EV Revolution: CATL Launches Over 2,000 Battery Swap Stations in China

CATL, the world's largest battery manufacturer, has ushered in a new era of electric vehicle charging. The company announced a significant milestone, installing over 2,000 battery swap stations across China as part of its Choco-SEB network. This technology allows drivers to replace a depleted battery with a fully charged one in a few minutes instead of waiting for long charging times. According to Ixbt.com, news reports.

according to ixbt.com, as of June 30 of this year, the network covers 31 provinces and 180 cities in China. This means more than 80% of the country's small and medium-sized cities are equipped with this infrastructure. During the second quarter of 2026, the company demonstrated aggressive growth, successfully opening an average of 200 new stations per month.

Infrastructure Expansion and New Technologies

CATL is strengthening its position not only within cities but also on major highways. Construction of stations is rapidly progressing on strategically important expressways, such as Guangzhou-Shenzhen. The company plans to fully cover the main national highways connecting the entire country with this system in the future.

The company is also expanding its operations beyond mainland China. Specifically, the first two battery swap stations were launched in Hong Kong. According to the plan, the number of stations in this region will reach 36 by 2030. This step serves to increase the prestige of the CATL brand in the international market.

Technological updates have not stopped either. To support the new infrastructure, CATL introduced Chocolate 26 swappable batteries with a voltage of 800 volt. These batteries are distinguished by their high efficiency and suitability for rapid replacement.

Future Plans and Goals

CATL management has set ambitious goals for the end of 2026. The company aims to increase the number of operating stations to 3,000 and expand its coverage to more than 190 cities. Such projects practically solve the biggest obstacle to the mass adoption of electric vehicles — the problem of long charging times.

The CATL experience is also of great importance for countries like Uzbekistan, where the electric vehicle market is developing rapidly. In the future, for drivers traveling between cities, a rapid battery swap system could be a more convenient solution than waiting in line at charging stations.

CATLElectric VehicleBatteryTechnologyChina
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