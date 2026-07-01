Strongest Geomagnetic Storm in Recent Months Expected on Earth

·59·Technology
Strongest Geomagnetic Storm in Recent Months Expected on Earth

As a result of another powerful flare on the Sun, a massive plasma stream is moving toward Earth. Experts note that this event could become the strongest geomagnetic storm observed since March of this year. This situation is expected to significantly affect not only technological systems but also human health. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

A flare of the maximum X-class was recorded on the solar surface; although it has average intensity on a cosmic scale, its direction is causing concern. According to ixbt.com, because active sunspots are located almost directly toward Earth, the stream of charged particles will hit our planet with full force.

Risks for Technological Systems and Communications

According to initial calculations, it is almost certain that the expected magnetic storm will reach level G3 (strong storm). Although experts currently rule out extreme G4 level scenarios, level G3 is still a serious test for modern technologies. In particular, such events can negatively impact satellite infrastructure.

During the storm, disruptions in short-wave communication systems, errors in GPS navigation devices, and voltage surges in power transmission networks may be observed. In Uzbekistan, a temporary decrease in mobile communication and internet quality is also possible, as ionization in the upper atmosphere obstructs the propagation of radio waves.

Timing and Precautions

The solar plasma front is estimated to reach Earth within the next 24 hours. Modeling results show that the main impact will occur at night or in the early morning hours Tashkent time. This may cause auroras to be visible in the night sky, even in latitudes where they are usually not seen.

Doctors recommend that citizens with chronic illnesses, especially those with blood pressure and cardiovascular system problems, be cautious during the magnetic storm. On such days, it is advisable to avoid physical exertion, drink more water, and follow a proper rest schedule.

It should be noted that this year coincides with the peak period of the 25th solar cycle. This indicates that similar geomagnetic events will frequently recur in the coming months. Experts are constantly monitoring the situation and taking measures to prevent potential technogenic failures.

SunMagnetic StormTechnologySpaceUzbekistan
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