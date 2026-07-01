Jurgen Klopp Ready to Manage Germany National Team: Nagelsmann Could Exit

·52·Sport
Jurgen Klopp Ready to Manage Germany National Team: Nagelsmann Could Exit

Former Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp could continue his career with the Germany national team. Following Germany's unsuccessful participation in the 2026 World Cup and their early exit from the tournament, the country's football community sees Klopp as the primary candidate to replace current coach Julian Nagelsmann. This is reported by Goal.com report says.

According to The Telegraph, the 59-year-old specialist is ready to give a positive response to the invitation to lead the "Bundesteam". The Germany national team unexpectedly missed an opportunity against Paraguay, losing in a penalty shootout at the World Cup for the first time in its history. Following this embarrassing performance, debates over a complete overhaul of the national team management have peaked in the country.

Crisis and New Hopes

German football has been experiencing a deep crisis over the last decade. Since the victory at the 2014 World Cup, the team has failed to win a single match in the knockout stages of three consecutive major tournaments. Although Julian Nagelsmann's contract is intended to run until 2028, the team's play and results are putting the specialist's future in question.

Managing the national team is considered one of the final major goals in Jurgen Klopp's career. According to reports, he dreams of winning the 2030 World Cup. Additionally, the fact that Euro 2028 will be held in the UK and Ireland may interest Klopp, as he worked effectively in England for nearly ten years.

Klopp's Current Status and Conditions

Currently, Jurgen Klopp serves as the head of the global football department within the Red Bull system. He has not hidden that he is somewhat tired of the grueling routine of daily coaching, but the format of working with a national team may suit him. Goal.com writes that Klopp is likely to demand flexible terms to work with the national team.

Currently working as an expert on MagentaTV, Klopp is answering questions about his future with caution. While maintaining respect for the current coach, he emphasized that his focus is currently on his work within the Red Bull system.

"I haven't thought about this yet. I understand that my name is mentioned when the national team coach issue is discussed, but it is not the right time to talk about this. I have a job I enjoy, and the speculations are currently just rumors," the specialist added.

Nevertheless, the German Football Association (DFB) aims to end the crisis in the country's football by bringing Klopp to the team. If Nagelsmann is dismissed, Klopp remains the sole and primary candidate.

Jurgen KloppGermanyFootballManagerWorld Cup
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Manchester City Prepares €110 Million for TonaliManchester City Prepares €110 Million for TonaliToday, 14:18Eldor Shomurodov apologizes to fans in Tashkent (video)Eldor Shomurodov apologizes to fans in Tashkent (video)Today, 14:16Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"Today, 13:20Michael Olise Nears Pele's Historic Assist Record at 2026 World CupMichael Olise Nears Pele's Historic Assist Record at 2026 World CupToday, 13:02Alejandro Garnacho Expected to Leave ChelseaAlejandro Garnacho Expected to Leave ChelseaToday, 12:55Ashley Cole unexpectedly resigns as Cesena head coachAshley Cole unexpectedly resigns as Cesena head coachToday, 12:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar