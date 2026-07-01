Jurgen Klopp Ready to Manage Germany National Team: Nagelsmann Could Exit

Former Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp could continue his career with the Germany national team. Following Germany's unsuccessful participation in the 2026 World Cup and their early exit from the tournament, the country's football community sees Klopp as the primary candidate to replace current coach Julian Nagelsmann. This is reported by Goal.com report says.

According to The Telegraph, the 59-year-old specialist is ready to give a positive response to the invitation to lead the "Bundesteam". The Germany national team unexpectedly missed an opportunity against Paraguay, losing in a penalty shootout at the World Cup for the first time in its history. Following this embarrassing performance, debates over a complete overhaul of the national team management have peaked in the country.

Crisis and New Hopes

German football has been experiencing a deep crisis over the last decade. Since the victory at the 2014 World Cup, the team has failed to win a single match in the knockout stages of three consecutive major tournaments. Although Julian Nagelsmann's contract is intended to run until 2028, the team's play and results are putting the specialist's future in question.

Managing the national team is considered one of the final major goals in Jurgen Klopp's career. According to reports, he dreams of winning the 2030 World Cup. Additionally, the fact that Euro 2028 will be held in the UK and Ireland may interest Klopp, as he worked effectively in England for nearly ten years.

Klopp's Current Status and Conditions

Currently, Jurgen Klopp serves as the head of the global football department within the Red Bull system. He has not hidden that he is somewhat tired of the grueling routine of daily coaching, but the format of working with a national team may suit him. Goal.com writes that Klopp is likely to demand flexible terms to work with the national team.

Currently working as an expert on MagentaTV, Klopp is answering questions about his future with caution. While maintaining respect for the current coach, he emphasized that his focus is currently on his work within the Red Bull system.

"I haven't thought about this yet. I understand that my name is mentioned when the national team coach issue is discussed, but it is not the right time to talk about this. I have a job I enjoy, and the speculations are currently just rumors," the specialist added.

Nevertheless, the German Football Association (DFB) aims to end the crisis in the country's football by bringing Klopp to the team. If Nagelsmann is dismissed, Klopp remains the sole and primary candidate.