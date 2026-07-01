Alejandro Garnacho Expected to Leave Chelsea

·85·Sport
Alejandro Garnacho Expected to Leave Chelsea

Chelsea are considering parting ways with Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho, who has failed to deliver the expected performances. Once regarded as one of the brightest talents of the Manchester United academy, the player has struggled to regain his previous form since moving to the London club. According to Goal.com, the club management is ready to listen to offers for the player, who is valued at £40 million, during the summer 2026 transfer window. Goal.com reports that.

Although Garnacho moved to Stamford Bridge only 12 months ago, questions about his future are growing by the day. The 22-year-old attacker has not achieved the desired results in West London. After a high-profile departure from Manchester United, he lost his stability in the new team. During the 2025-26 season, he appeared in 43 matches across all competitions, recording only 8 goals and 4 assists.

Issues with playing style and criticism

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino compared the player's current form to Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon. In his view, both players have certain limitations in their capabilities, and opposing defenders have figured out their playing styles. Garnacho has been unable to replicate the rapid raids and technical displays he showed at Old Trafford, leading to a decline in his self-confidence.

Cascarino also touched upon the process of the player's departure from Manchester United. According to him, misunderstandings with Erik ten Hag and later Ruben Amorim negatively impacted Garnacho's psychological state. The player preferred to try his luck elsewhere rather than stay in Manchester, but this decision did not benefit his career. He was even left out of Argentina's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

London life and transfer possibility

The expert noted that for many foreign players, life in London can seem more attractive than sporting results. It is possible that Garnacho preferred the comforts of the capital over Manchester. However, from a professional standpoint, finding a place in a squad as bloated as Chelsea's is proving difficult.

Currently, Chelsea management is inclined to sell Garnacho to trim the squad and maintain financial balance. If a suitable offer arrives in the coming weeks, the club may terminate the contract with the Argentine winger to minimize losses. This would create space for other talented youngsters in the team.

ChelseaAlejandro GarnachoTransfersPremier LeagueFootball
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