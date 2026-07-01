England vs DR Congo: Starting Lineups Announced

The decisive clash between England and DR Congo, who have qualified for the 2026 World Cup Round of 32, is about to begin.

The starting lineups for both teams have been announced for the match, which kicks off at 21:00 Tashkent time.

England's leaders on the pitch

The England national team's starting lineup includes famous players such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, and Marcus Rashford.

The team relies on the attacking trio of Rashford, Madueke, and Kane.

England Starting Lineup

Goalkeeper: Pickford.

Defenders: Spence, Guehi, Konsa, O'Reilly.

Midfielders: Rice, Anderson, Bellingham.

Forwards: Rashford, Madueke, Kane.

DR Congo also chooses a strong lineup

DR Congo's lineup features Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, both well-known to fans of English football.

In attack, the main hopes are pinned on Yoane Wissa.

DR Congo Starting Lineup

Goalkeeper: Mpasi-Nzo.

Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku.

Midfielders: Mukau, Mbuku, Mutussami, Sadiki.

Forwards: Sipenga, Wissa.

Match Details

Information Detail Tournament World Cup 2026 Stage Round of 32 Match England vs DR Congo Kick-off time 21:00 Time zone Tashkent time

England is considered the favorite, but DR Congo's physical play and fast counter-attacks could pose a serious problem for the opponent.

Which team do you think will advance to the next stage? Leave your opinion in the comments.