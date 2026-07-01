England vs DR Congo: Starting Lineups Announced
The decisive clash between England and DR Congo, who have qualified for the 2026 World Cup Round of 32, is about to begin.
The starting lineups for both teams have been announced for the match, which kicks off at 21:00 Tashkent time.
England's leaders on the pitch
The England national team's starting lineup includes famous players such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, and Marcus Rashford.
The team relies on the attacking trio of Rashford, Madueke, and Kane.
England Starting Lineup
Goalkeeper: Pickford.
Defenders: Spence, Guehi, Konsa, O'Reilly.
Midfielders: Rice, Anderson, Bellingham.
Forwards: Rashford, Madueke, Kane.
DR Congo also chooses a strong lineup
DR Congo's lineup features Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, both well-known to fans of English football.
In attack, the main hopes are pinned on Yoane Wissa.
DR Congo Starting Lineup
Goalkeeper: Mpasi-Nzo.
Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku.
Midfielders: Mukau, Mbuku, Mutussami, Sadiki.
Forwards: Sipenga, Wissa.
Match Details
Information
Detail
Tournament
World Cup 2026
Stage
Round of 32
Match
England vs DR Congo
Kick-off time
21:00
Time zone
Tashkent time
England is considered the favorite, but DR Congo's physical play and fast counter-attacks could pose a serious problem for the opponent.
Which team do you think will advance to the next stage? Leave your opinion in the comments.
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