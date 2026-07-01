England vs DR Congo: Starting Lineups Announced

·265·Sport
England vs DR Congo: Starting Lineups Announced

The decisive clash between England and DR Congo, who have qualified for the 2026 World Cup Round of 32, is about to begin.

The starting lineups for both teams have been announced for the match, which kicks off at 21:00 Tashkent time.

England's leaders on the pitch

The England national team's starting lineup includes famous players such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, and Marcus Rashford.

The team relies on the attacking trio of Rashford, Madueke, and Kane.

England Starting Lineup

Goalkeeper: Pickford.

Defenders: Spence, Guehi, Konsa, O'Reilly.

Midfielders: Rice, Anderson, Bellingham.

Forwards: Rashford, Madueke, Kane.

DR Congo also chooses a strong lineup

DR Congo's lineup features Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, both well-known to fans of English football.

In attack, the main hopes are pinned on Yoane Wissa.

DR Congo Starting Lineup

Goalkeeper: Mpasi-Nzo.

Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku.

Midfielders: Mukau, Mbuku, Mutussami, Sadiki.

Forwards: Sipenga, Wissa.

Match Details

Information

Detail

Tournament

World Cup 2026

Stage

Round of 32

Match

England vs DR Congo

Kick-off time

21:00

Time zone

Tashkent time

England is considered the favorite, but DR Congo's physical play and fast counter-attacks could pose a serious problem for the opponent.

Which team do you think will advance to the next stage? Leave your opinion in the comments.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Lamine Yamal sends a warning to Marc Cucurella ahead of El ClásicoLamine Yamal sends a warning to Marc Cucurella ahead of El ClásicoToday, 21:38Marcelo Bielsa resigns after failure in UruguayMarcelo Bielsa resigns after failure in UruguayToday, 21:30Gavi: Lamine Yamal is currently the best player in the world after Lionel MessiGavi: Lamine Yamal is currently the best player in the world after Lionel MessiToday, 20:54Tottenham ready to spend record fee for Sandro Tonali transferTottenham ready to spend record fee for Sandro Tonali transferToday, 20:51Zlatan Ibrahimovic Names Best Team at World Cup 2026Zlatan Ibrahimovic Names Best Team at World Cup 2026Today, 20:48Joan Laporta confirms: Barcelona has sent an official offer for Julian AlvarezJoan Laporta confirms: Barcelona has sent an official offer for Julian AlvarezToday, 19:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar