Oliver Kahn: The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will never be repeated

Oliver Kahn, a legendary figure in the football world and former goalkeeper for the German national team and Bayern Munich, shared his thoughts on the long-standing rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In his view, the consistency and high standards of play set by these two stars may never be seen again in world football. This was reported by Zee5. Goal.com reports on this.

The battle between Messi and Ronaldo, spanning nearly twenty years, remains one of the central themes in the football world. Kahn emphasized that their greatness is based not on public statements or wordplay, but on relentless hard work and results on the pitch. The German legend called this rivalry the most unique phenomenon in football history.

Greatness proven without words

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have pushed each other toward new milestones for nearly twenty years. Their rivalry was not built on words; it was proven by the statistics in every game. Every season, they competed to become even better. The football world may never see another rivalry with such consistency and skill," says Oliver Kahn.

Statistical data confirms these views. Messi and Ronaldo played as direct rivals in the Spanish league for nine years. During this period, the Argentine star achieved unprecedented success with Barcelona, while the Portuguese forward did the same with Real Madrid. While Ronaldo won the Champions League four times with the Madrid club, Messi won a total of ten La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with the Catalan club.

Records and the World Cup dream

In terms of individual awards, these two players have remained unrivaled. Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or eight times, while Cristiano Ronaldo has been honored with this prestigious award five times. Currently, Ronaldo aims to reach 1,000 career goals, with 975 goals currently on his tally.

In the major tournament currently underway, both stars are defending the honor of their national teams. Messi has set a record as the greatest goalscorer in World Cup history with 19 goals. In the current stage of the tournament, the Argentina national team will face Cape Verde, and Portugal will play against Croatia.

While Lionel Messi is attempting to defend the championship title achieved in 2022, this tournament could be the last chance for Cristiano Ronaldo to acquire the only missing trophy in his vast collection. So far, Messi leads the goal race with 6 goals, while Ronaldo has scored 2 goals.