Contact with Aliens: Scientists Approve New Guidelines for First Contact

How should the global community act if the first evidence is found proving that humanity is not alone in the universe? The International Academy of Astronautics (IAA) has officially approved an updated set of recommendations to answer this very question. This document establishes a strict international protocol to be followed if technosignatures — traces of technological activity — indicating the existence of alien civilizations are detected. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Prepared between 2022 and 2025 by the SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) committee within the IAA, these guidelines are aimed at preventing chaos that could arise during unexpected discoveries. The document specifies that when technosignatures such as unusual radio signals, laser pulses, or massive artificial structures in space are detected, scientists must first subject the data to multiple independent verifications.

Rushing to conclusions is prohibited

According to the new rules, any discovery must be confirmed by several scientific organizations using different methods. Until the verification is complete, scientists are advised not to distribute unconfirmed information and to be extremely cautious in interpreting the results. This is considered crucial to prevent false hype and the spread of unfounded panic in society.

If a signal is confirmed to be truly artificial, the UN Secretary-General, the International Astronomical Union (IAU), and the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) must be notified immediately. Additionally, all raw data, software, and analysis methods must be placed in open sources. This allows other specialists worldwide to independently re-verify the results.

The issue of replying and international control

One of the most important parts of the document is dedicated to the issue of replying to aliens. According to the IAA recommendation, no message should be sent into space on behalf of humanity without broad international discussions. The participation of the UN and other intergovernmental structures is considered mandatory in making such a decision. Until consultations are completed, any attempt to establish communication is deemed undesirable and risky.

To manage situations that may arise in the future, the academy plans to create a permanent working group. It will include the following specialists:

Astronomers and astrophysicists;

Lawyers specializing in international law;

Specialists in ethics and social sciences;

Experts in scientific communications.

According to Ixbt.com, these new guidelines are not linked to any specific discovery. Scientists emphasize that this is simply a pre-prepared action plan for a potential "first contact". For both amateur and professional astronomers in Uzbekistan, these international standards serve as an important scientific basis for observing the universe.