Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a strategic decision that will mark a major turning point in the video game industry. According to the company's official statement, the release of new games for PlayStation consoles on physical discs will be completely discontinued. This step signifies the global gaming market's full transition to a digital format, and industry experts view this as the end of the era of physical media. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

According to the plan, starting from January 2028, all new games released on the PlayStation platform will be distributed exclusively in digital format. Sony explained this decision by the desires of consumers and the sharp change in market conditions. Currently, the majority of gamers prefer downloading games directly via the internet rather than purchasing them from a store.

A Step Toward a Digital Future

Sony representatives emphasized that the demand for digital content has increased several times over the interest in physical discs. This trend is clearly visible not only in developed countries but also in emerging markets like Uzbekistan. Among local gamers, making purchases via the PlayStation Store and using subscription services is becoming increasingly popular.

After the specified deadline, all new projects will be sold only through the PlayStation Store digital shop or via codes provided by official retailers. This change will reduce game production and delivery costs, while allowing users to download new content as soon as it is released.

Crucially, this news does not apply to games released or planned for release by the end of 2027. Disc copies of older games will continue to be sold in stores, and support for them will not be discontinued. Sony promises to maintain the choice for users regarding where to purchase games.

Innovations and New Opportunities

The company intends to direct resources toward developing innovative ways of accessing content rather than the production and logistics of physical copies. This will serve to create new conveniences in areas such as cloud technologies and increasing download speeds. Sony's goal is to provide a "world-class gaming experience" for gamers.

According to experts, this decision by Sony could serve as an example for other giants, including Microsoft and Nintendo. In the future, consoles produced without disc drives (Digital Edition) will become the standard. This, in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the design and price of the devices.