Gavi: Lamine Yamal is currently the best player in the world after Lionel Messi

·39·Sport
Gavi: Lamine Yamal is currently the best player in the world after Lionel Messi

Spain and FC Barcelona midfielder Gavi has spoken highly of his teammate Lamine Yamal, calling the 18-year-old talent one of the best players of our time. Gavi emphasized that, excluding the legendary Lionel Messi, Yamal is currently the leader of world football. This recognition highlights the growing influence of the young star both at the club level and on the international stage. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Currently competing for the World Cup title with the Spanish national team, Lamine Yamal is focused on regaining his fitness following an injury sustained before the tournament. In an interview with La Vanguardia, Gavi specifically noted that his teammate can make a huge difference on the pitch even when not fully fit. According to him, Yamal at 70 percent capacity is superior to the peak level of many other players.

Recovery and consistency after injury

Lamine Yamal's physical condition is under the close watch of experts. According to Goal.com, the player is gradually increasing his minutes on the pitch following his injury. He played 19 minutes against Cape Verde, 45 minutes against Saudi Arabia (scoring a goal), and 76 minutes against Uruguay. Gavi is confident that as the tournament progresses, Yamal will showcase his best form.

Despite being only 18, Yamal's achievements are astonishing. He has already won Euro 2024 with Spain, secured three La Liga titles with Barcelona, and claimed the prestigious Golden Boy award. Furthermore, his second-place finish in the 2025 Ballon d'Or voting behind Ousmane Dembele proves just how high he has climbed.

Mental stability and the pressure of stardom

Gavi did not hide his admiration for not only Yamal's technical skills but also his mental resilience. While the pressure of major tournaments can overwhelm many young players, Lamine stands out for his composure. "Sometimes I tell him I don't understand how he handles it. The attention and fame don't make him nervous," says Gavi.

Fans and experts of Spanish football highly value the role of this duo in the national team's success. Gavi emphasized that he supports his friend in any situation and that playing alongside him is a great honor. In the decisive stages of the World Cup, Yamal's creativity is expected to be Spain's primary weapon.

In conclusion, these two young stars, both products of the Barcelona academy, are defining the future of not just the club, but European football as a whole. The emergence of a leader like Yamal from the Blaugrana ranks in the post-Lionel Messi era signals the beginning of a new chapter for the Catalans.

BarcelonaLamine YamalGaviLionel MessiSpain
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