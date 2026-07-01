Tottenham ready to spend record fee for Sandro Tonali transfer

·30·Sport
Tottenham ready to spend record fee for Sandro Tonali transfer

London club Tottenham has taken a major step in negotiations for the transfer of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. Reports suggest that personal terms with the Italian footballer have been agreed upon, and the clubs are nearing a deal on the transfer fee. This move is expected to be one of the most sensational events of the summer for Tottenham and the entire English Premier League. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to Sky Sports, the Tottenham board has decided to meet the strict demands set by Newcastle. After an initial bid of £80 million was rejected, the London club signaled its readiness to push the price closer to £100 million. If the deal goes through, Newcastle will make a massive profit on the player they bought from AC Milan for £60 million in 2023.

Personal terms and the De Zerbi factor

Sandro Tonali has reached an agreement with Tottenham on a six-year contract. Under the terms, the Italian midfielder will earn £275,000 per week, making him one of the highest-paid players at the club. The deal also includes a 10% commission for the player's agency, GR Sports.

The main driving force behind this transfer is Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian tactician sees his compatriot as the "engine" of the team for the new season. The close relationship between De Zerbi and Tonali's agent, Giuseppe Riso, played a crucial role in the successful negotiations.

Competition with Manchester City

However, the path will not be easy for Tottenham. According to Chronicle Live, Manchester City has also joined the race. The team's new head coach, Enzo Maresca, considers Tonali a worthy replacement for Bernardo Silva, who moved to Real Madrid. The Italian could also serve as a reliable backup or partner for Rodri in midfield.

Manchester City is financially powerful and capable of matching any offer from Tottenham. Having already spent £116 million on Elliot Anderson this summer, the "Citizens" are ready to commit a large sum for Sandro Tonali as well. For the player, the prospect of playing for a consistent Champions League participant might outweigh the London club's offer.

Both clubs are currently continuing final negotiations with Newcastle. After his suspension last season, Sandro Tonali is eager to return to the pitch and showcase his best form. His move to one of England's top clubs will undoubtedly open a new chapter in his career.

TottenhamSandro TonaliNewcastleManchester CityTransfer
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