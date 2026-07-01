Marcelo Bielsa resigns after failure in Uruguay

·4·Sport
Marcelo Bielsa resigns after failure in Uruguay

Uruguay national team head coach Marcelo Bielsa has stepped down from his position. The experienced specialist took responsibility for the team's unsuccessful participation in the tournament, admitting he failed to fully utilize the potential of the strong players at his disposal.

Bielsa said he could not justify the result

Commenting on Uruguay's exit from the tournament at the group stage, Marcelo Bielsa emphasized that he is responsible for the final result.

«My responsibility is very clear. I cannot justify our final result», the specialist said.

Bielsa noted that while the team had high-level players, he was unable to manage the available opportunities to the required level.

«We did everything we could»

The coach noted that the players put in the effort, but it was not enough to achieve a positive result.

«We did everything we could, but it wasn't enough», RMC Sport quoted him.

Bielsa stated that he does not believe the team's result would have changed even if he had made different decisions.

«Even if I had made other decisions, it would not have led to different results», he said.

Uruguay failed to advance from the group

The Uruguay national team failed to achieve the expected results in the group stage.

By the end of the matches, the team:

  • collected 2 points;

  • finished third in the group;

  • exited the tournament early.

This result was viewed as a serious failure for a team with such great football traditions as Uruguay.

A new era begins for the national team

Following Marcelo Bielsa's resignation, the Uruguayan Football Association is expected to search for a new head coach.

The team management now faces the task of selecting a specialist who can effectively use the squad's potential and lead Uruguay back to high achievements.

Do you think Marcelo Bielsa's decision to resign was correct? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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