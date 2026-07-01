Lamine Yamal sends a warning to Marc Cucurella ahead of El Clásico

Young Spanish football star Lamine Yamal has shared sharp but humorous comments regarding his upcoming clashes with international teammate Marc Cucurella, who has transferred to Real Madrid. The rivalry between the Barcelona winger and the new Madrid defender has reached a new level ahead of the 2026 World Cup. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, Marc Cucurella recently moved to Real Madrid from London club Chelsea for £47.5 million. Following this transfer, the two players who operate on the same flank for the Spanish national team will now become rivals in the most uncompromising match of the Spanish league — El Clásico.

Lamine Yamal, who is preparing for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Austria, told Cope in an interview that he joked with Cucurella. "I told him he would start in the first match, but would be benched for the second. Because I am going to 'eat him up' on the pitch!" the 18-year-old forward emphasized.

Old rivalries between Madrid and Barcelona

Clashing with Real Madrid representatives is nothing new for Lamine Yamal. Last season, he also faced experienced defender Dani Carvajal on the pitch. At that time, Yamal criticized the Madrid club regarding refereeing decisions, and Carvajal advised him to talk less in response.

The young talent expressed no regrets about his outspoken comments. According to him, this is part of football, and he is not currently in contact with any of the Real Madrid players. Yamal's statements will undoubtedly increase interest in the upcoming El Clásico matches.

Changes in the Barcelona squad

After Robert Lewandowski left the team, Lamine Yamal expects the club's management to strengthen the attacking line. He did not hide his desire to see his international teammate, Mikel Oyarzabal, who is shining for Real Sociedad, in the Barcelona squad. Oyarzabal scored 18 goals last season and helped his team win the Copa del Rey.

Yamal also expressed interest in Julian Alvarez's playing style. However, he understands well that transfer matters are the responsibility of the club's sporting director, Deco. "That is Deco's job, and he is doing it very well. We will support whoever comes to the team," the player added.

Currently, both players — Yamal and Cucurella — are focused on the Spanish national team's success at the World Cup. But once the new season begins, they are certain to engage in an uncompromising battle on the same flank.