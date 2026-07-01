A New Era in Autonomous Hauling: Humble Robotics Unveils Driverless Electric Truck

·5·Technology
A New Era in Autonomous Hauling: Humble Robotics Unveils Driverless Electric Truck

Interest in autonomous vehicles in the global technology market is reminiscent of the hype of 2016. Experienced industry experts and major investors are back in the spotlight, this time focusing on the full automation of freight logistics. Specifically, the startup Humble Robotics has announced its new project aimed at revolutionizing the trucking industry. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports says.

In an interview with TechCrunch, company founder and CEO Eyal Cohen emphasized that a new surge in autonomous technology has begun. Humble Robotics announced that it has ended its stealth mode in April, raised $24 million in investment, and is developing a fully autonomous, cab-less electric hauling vehicle.

Eyal Cohen is a figure with vast experience in this field. He previously worked on the Otto project, which was acquired by Uber, and later operated at Pronto alongside Anthony Levandowski. He notes that the flow of capital and the battle for talented engineers are becoming as intense as they were several years ago, but the technologies are now much more mature.

The future of cab-less trucks and logistics

The uniqueness of the Humble Robotics project is that their electric trucks have no traditional driver's seat or control cab. This approach allows for reducing the vehicle's weight, improving aerodynamics, and increasing cargo volume. For countries with high transit potential like Uzbekistan, such technologies could increase road safety and significantly reduce transport costs in the future.

According to experts, autonomous trucks eliminate fatigue and human error associated with long-distance hauling. According to Eyal Cohen, the experience accumulated in electrification, solar energy, and robotics over the last 15 years is now merging into a single ecosystem. This is turning autonomous vehicles from mere laboratory projects into real business solutions.

Currently, companies like Humble Robotics are designing not only the software but also the hardware from scratch. This is expected to provide a unique advantage in competition with giants like Tesla or Waymo. The fact that investors are again pouring large sums into this field indicates that the autonomous hauling market will be one of the fastest-growing segments in the coming years.

In conclusion, the new wave surrounding autonomous vehicles is more focused on practical results than previous ones. In the example of Humble Robotics, we see the harmony of technology and economic efficiency, which has the power to fundamentally change the global logistics chain.

Humble RoboticsAutonomous TransportRoboticsLogisticsTechnology
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