Zlatan Ibrahimovic Names Best Team at World Cup 2026

Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic highly praised the performance of the Mexico national team at the 2026 World Cup.

According to the former striker, the Mexicans have displayed the most meaningful and powerful football among all participants in the tournament so far.

«Mexico showed the best game»

Ibrahimovic specifically recognized Mexico's actions in both attack and defense.

«They are playing with high intensity in both attack and defense. Mexico has shown the best game in the tournament so far», he said.

Zlatan noted that the Mexican players took the initiative from the very first minutes of the match.

Victory was secured in the first half

The Mexican players found the opponent's goal twice, gaining full control of the game.

In Ibrahimovic's opinion, the team slightly lowered the pace in the second half, managing to maintain the desired result.

«From the first minutes, they showed who was dominant in the game and scored two goals. In the second half, they needed to slow down a bit, and they won», Fox Sports quoted him.

Mexico knocked Ecuador out of the competition

Mexico defeated Ecuador in the Round of 16 to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

The team's next opponent in the tournament will be the winner of the match between England and DR Congo.

Information Details Team Mexico Round of 16 opponent Ecuador Result Mexico victory Next opponent England or DR Congo

Is Mexico a title contender?

Mexico's high-intensity play and the support as tournament hosts are making the team a dangerous opponent.

Ibrahimovic's high praise has further strengthened the idea that the Mexicans could achieve a great result at the 2026 World Cup.

How far do you think Mexico will go in the World Cup? Leave your opinion in the comments.