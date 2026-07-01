Harry Kane saves England: Three Lions secure hard-fought victory over DR Congo

·3·Sport
Harry Kane saves England: Three Lions secure hard-fought victory over DR Congo

The England national team has secured a place in the World Cup quarter-finals. In a tough match against DR Congo, Thomas Tuchel's men won 2-1, completing an important task in the group stage. Although the game started with unexpected difficulties for the English, captain Harry Kane and substitute Anthony Gordon decided the outcome. Goal.com reports .

In just the 7th minute, Brian Cipenga was left unmarked inside the penalty area and opened the scoring with a precise shot into the near corner of Jordan Pickford's goal. According to Goal.com, the goalkeeper failed to make a save in this situation. Following this goal, the English struggled for a long time to recover and found it difficult to maintain organized play on the pitch.

In the first half, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford had opportunities to equalize, but DR Congo keeper Lionel Mpasi showed his skill. Meanwhile, Yoane Wissa of the opposing team could have extended the lead, but his shot hit the post. England went into the break trailing.

Partnership between Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon

In the second half, Thomas Tuchel made changes to the lineup. Anthony Gordon, coming off the bench, sharply changed the pace of the game. It was following his pass that Harry Kane scored with a header to restore balance. This goal gave the Three Lions extra confidence, and they increased the pressure further.

With four minutes remaining in the game, the same duo stepped up again. After the goalkeeper saved a shot from Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon recovered the ball and delivered it to Harry Kane. The experienced striker unleashed a powerful first-time shot from the edge of the penalty area to score the winning goal for his team.

This victory allows the England national team to face hosts Mexico in the play-off stage. While the result is positive, the English press is criticizing the team's defensive play and Jordan Pickford's performance. Correcting these mistakes will remain the primary task for Thomas Tuchel in the next stage.

EnglandHarry KaneWorld CupFootballThomas Tuchel
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