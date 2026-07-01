UK Bans Sale of Plastic Wet Wipes

·59·World
UK Bans Sale of Plastic Wet Wipes

Most commonly used wet wipes contain plastic fibers. This makes them durable, but they do not decompose for a long time after becoming waste.

Flushing wipes down the toilet is a particularly serious problem. They create blockages in the sewers and then enter waterways, becoming a source of microplastics. Greenhouse gas emissions during production further exacerbate the problem.

The new restriction will first take effect in Wales on December 18, 2026. In May 2027, England and Northern Ireland, and in August, Scotland will ban the sale of plastic wet wipes.

The restriction covers baby wipes, makeup removal products, wet toilet paper, antibacterial wipes, personal hygiene, and household cleaning products.

Plastic-free wipes will remain on sale. Exceptions are also made for medical products, which may be distributed in pharmacies and hospitals based on specified requirements.

WalesEnglandNorthern IrelandScotland
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