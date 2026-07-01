Monkey in Bali steals tourist's phone and takes dozens of selfies

A British tourist walking near a local temple in Bali encountered an unexpected situation. A macaque snatched their smartphone and ran off toward the forest.

The tourist tracked the device's location using a monitoring app. After a search conducted with security guards, the smartphone was found within about an hour.

The phone was returned to its owner undamaged. However, its gallery contained dozens of selfies the monkey had taken of itself.

The incident and the photos spread quickly across social networks, sparking humorous comments among users.