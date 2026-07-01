Bayern Munich has completed one of the biggest deals of the summer transfer window. The Munich giants have officially announced the signing of Ismael Saibari, the PSV Eindhoven forward and Morocco national team leader, on a long-term contract. This transfer is seen as a significant step in strengthening the current Bundesliga giant's attacking line. This is reported by Goal.com reports it says.

The 25-year-old forward signed a deal with the Munich club running until June 2031. According to Goal.com, Bayern will pay PSV approximately 50 million euros for the transfer. Additionally, this amount could increase by another 2 million euros through performance-related bonuses. This figure places Saibari among the most expensive transfers in the club's history.

A long-awaited agreement and strategic plan

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl emphasized that acquiring the Moroccan talent was not a random decision, but the result of a long-term plan. Club officials contacted the player well in advance, explaining his role in the team's future projects. This allowed them to beat other competitors in the race for the transfer.

Ismael Saibari is considered one of the brightest stars to have performed in the Dutch league. With PSV, he has won the national championship three times and recorded a total of 42 goals and 29 assists. In particular, his Champions League experience and unpredictable movements in attack caught the attention of the Munich scouts.

Heroics at the World Cup

In the ongoing World Cup in North America, Saibari is demonstrating true leadership qualities with the Morocco national team. During the tournament, he has scored against Brazil, Scotland, and Haiti. Notably, in the quarter-final match against the Netherlands, he successfully converted the decisive penalty to lead his team to the next stage.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund praised the player's mentality and hunger for victory. According to him, versatile and bold players like Saibari can excite the fans at the Allianz Arena. The Moroccan forward is distinguished not only by his goal-scoring ability but also by providing high intensity in team play.

As a reminder, Ismael Saibari also won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with the Morocco national team. His move to Munich is expected to create new competition and attacking dynamism alongside stars like Harry Kane in the Bayern frontline.