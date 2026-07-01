How the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in Tashkent

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How the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in Tashkent

On July 1, a solemn welcoming ceremony was held at Tashkent International Airport for the Uzbekistan national team players returning home after completing their participation in the 2026 World Cup.

How the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in Tashkent

It was specifically emphasized during the event that instead of criticizing the players, it is necessary to support them and inspire them toward great future victories.

How the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in Tashkent

Officials and fans welcomed the players

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, the head of the SSS, Uzbekistan Football Association President Bahodir Qurbonov, UFA First Vice-President Ravshan Ermatov, and other officials.

How the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in Tashkent

Additionally, the airport was visited by:

  • relatives of the players;

  • youth;

  • football veterans;

  • fans;

  • artists

as well.

How the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in TashkentHow the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in TashkentHow the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in Tashkent

The President's address was shown

During the event, a video was shown featuring President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's thoughts on the national team's participation and his call to support the players.

How the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in Tashkent

The head of state noted that the players had gained important experience at the World Cup.

«Searching for culprits and expressing objections with excessive emotion is not characteristic of our people. Great victories are still ahead», the President said.

Participants of the ceremony supported these views, noting that Uzbekistan's first appearance at a World Cup holds historical significance.

Aripov spoke about "armchair experts"

Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov stated that the national team players fought courageously against worthy opponents.

How the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in Tashkent

Referring to those who harshly criticized the team on social networks, he urged the players to ignore the "armchair experts".

«They just want to collect likes at the expense of your fame», the Prime Minister said.

How the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in Tashkent

Aripov emphasized that the national team played manfully against opponents who ranked high in the FIFA rankings and had strong players.

«Every attack, every defense, every shot, and every moment of struggle brought excitement, hope, and pride to our people», he said.

How the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in Tashkent

Players promised for the future

National team players also spoke at the ceremony. They stated that the 2026 World Cup was a great school of experience and that they would exert all their efforts to achieve even better results in the future.

How the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in Tashkent

Cannavaro did not attend the ceremony

National team head coach Fabio Cannavaro did not attend the welcoming event in Tashkent. He had announced that he would return to his native Italy for a vacation after the team's World Cup participation ended.

How the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in Tashkent

Uzbekistan's results at the World Cup

The Uzbekistan national team played three matches in the group stage:

  • Colombia — 1:3;

  • Portugal — 0:5;

  • DR Congo — 1:3.

Abbosbek Fayzullayev and Eldor Shomurodov scored the national team's first-ever goals at a World Cup.

How the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in Tashkent

Uzbekistan finished last in the group and ranked 46th out of 48 teams at the end of the tournament.

First World Cup — the beginning of a long road

How the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in Tashkent

Although the results were not as expected, Uzbekistan's first participation in the World Cup remains an important page in the history of national football.

The players now aim to draw the right conclusions from this experience and delight fans with great victories in future competitions.

How the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in Tashkent
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