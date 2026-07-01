Arsenal demanding 150 million euros for William Saliba
Arsenal and France national team defender William Saliba continue to be the center of attention for Europe's wealthiest and most powerful giants. According to renowned insider journalist Ekrem Konur, the transfer race for the talented 24-year-old has now officially seen the entry of Catalonia's Barcelona club.
Until now, the teams wanting to sign Saliba included Real Madrid and PSG. Now, a serious three-way battle for the defender may unfold in European football.
Arsenal's firm position
However, Arsenal management and head coach Mikel Arteta are far from willing to easily let go of the cornerstone of their defensive line.
The Londoners' transfer condition: According to the source, the Gunners will under no circumstances agree to sell the French player for an amount less than 150 million euros . This sum could make Saliba the most expensive defender in football history.
Saliba moved to Arsenal from France's Saint-Étienne in 2019 for 30 million euros. The current long-term contract signed with the club runs until June 30, 2030 . This factor gives the London club full leverage in future negotiations.
William Saliba's transfer evolution and statistics:
Metric / Data Type
Recorded Figures
Purchase price in 2019
30 million euros
Current valuation set by Arsenal
150 million euros
Current contract duration
Until June 30, 2030
Appearances in the 2025/26 season
50 (in all competitions)
Productivity metric
1 goal and 1 assist
In recent seasons, Saliba has been recognized as the true 'heartbeat' of the Arsenal defense. His composure and reliable actions on the pitch have made the team one of the clubs conceding the fewest goals in the Premier League. Whether giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid can break through Arsenal's daunting 150 million barrier in the next transfer window remains to be seen.
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