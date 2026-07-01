Arsenal demanding 150 million euros for William Saliba

Arsenal and France national team defender William Saliba continue to be the center of attention for Europe's wealthiest and most powerful giants. According to renowned insider journalist Ekrem Konur, the transfer race for the talented 24-year-old has now officially seen the entry of Catalonia's Barcelona club.

Until now, the teams wanting to sign Saliba included Real Madrid and PSG. Now, a serious three-way battle for the defender may unfold in European football.

Arsenal's firm position

However, Arsenal management and head coach Mikel Arteta are far from willing to easily let go of the cornerstone of their defensive line.

The Londoners' transfer condition: According to the source, the Gunners will under no circumstances agree to sell the French player for an amount less than 150 million euros . This sum could make Saliba the most expensive defender in football history.

Saliba moved to Arsenal from France's Saint-Étienne in 2019 for 30 million euros. The current long-term contract signed with the club runs until June 30, 2030 . This factor gives the London club full leverage in future negotiations.

William Saliba's transfer evolution and statistics:

Metric / Data Type Recorded Figures Purchase price in 2019 30 million euros Current valuation set by Arsenal 150 million euros Current contract duration Until June 30, 2030 Appearances in the 2025/26 season 50 (in all competitions) Productivity metric 1 goal and 1 assist

In recent seasons, Saliba has been recognized as the true 'heartbeat' of the Arsenal defense. His composure and reliable actions on the pitch have made the team one of the clubs conceding the fewest goals in the Premier League. Whether giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid can break through Arsenal's daunting 150 million barrier in the next transfer window remains to be seen.