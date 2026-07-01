New La Liga Season Schedule Confirmed: When is El Clásico?

·39·Sport
New La Liga Season Schedule Confirmed: When is El Clásico?

The 2026/27 La Liga season will officially kick off on August 14. Interesting matches await Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atlético right from the first round. Additionally, the tentative dates for El Clásico and the Madrid derby, which fans are eagerly anticipating, have been revealed.

Which opponents await the giants in the first round?

In the first round, taking place from August 14–16, Barcelona will face Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid will compete against Real Sociedad, while Atlético will host Malaga at home.

All first-round fixtures

  • Barcelona — Athletic Bilbao;

  • Real Madrid — Real Sociedad;

  • Atlético — Malaga;

  • Alaves — Getafe;

  • Celta — Osasuna;

  • Deportivo — Elche;

  • Espanyol — Levante;

  • Racing — Villarreal;

  • Sevilla — Rayo Vallecano;

  • Valencia — Betis.

El Clásico dates announced

The high-stakes clashes between Barcelona and Real Madrid are scheduled for rounds 10 and 35.

The first El Clásico is expected to take place around October 25, and the second clash around May 9.

However, La Liga does not set the exact dates for league matches in advance. For example, the El Clásico slated for October 25 could actually take place on any day between October 23 and 25.

Barcelona — Atlético clashes

The matches between the Catalans and Atlético will fall approximately on the following dates:

  • first leg — November 8;

  • return leg — February 7.

These matches could also have a serious impact on the fate of the season.

When is the Madrid derby?

The Madrid derbies between Real Madrid and Atlético are planned for approximately September 20 and April 4.

High-stakes match

First leg

Second leg

Barcelona — Real Madrid

Around October 25

Around May 9

Barcelona — Atlético

Around November 8

Around February 7

Real Madrid — Atlético

Around September 20

Around April 4

Thus, the new La Liga season is expected to begin with intense and uncompromising battles right from the opening rounds.

BarcelonaReal MadridAtletico
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

WC 2026 Playoffs: Kane's brace saves EnglandWC 2026 Playoffs: Kane's brace saves EnglandToday, 23:16Harry Kane saves England: Three Lions secure hard-fought victory over DR CongoHarry Kane saves England: Three Lions secure hard-fought victory over DR CongoToday, 23:10How the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in TashkentHow the Uzbekistan National Team Was Welcomed in TashkentToday, 23:09Bayern Announce Signing of Morocco Star Ismael SaibariBayern Announce Signing of Morocco Star Ismael SaibariToday, 22:56Arsenal demanding 150 million euros for William SalibaArsenal demanding 150 million euros for William SalibaToday, 22:40Nasaf Secure Gritty Win Over BuxoroNasaf Secure Gritty Win Over BuxoroToday, 22:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar