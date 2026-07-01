New La Liga Season Schedule Confirmed: When is El Clásico?

The 2026/27 La Liga season will officially kick off on August 14. Interesting matches await Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atlético right from the first round. Additionally, the tentative dates for El Clásico and the Madrid derby, which fans are eagerly anticipating, have been revealed.

Which opponents await the giants in the first round?

In the first round, taking place from August 14–16, Barcelona will face Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid will compete against Real Sociedad, while Atlético will host Malaga at home.

All first-round fixtures

Barcelona — Athletic Bilbao;

Real Madrid — Real Sociedad;

Atlético — Malaga;

Alaves — Getafe;

Celta — Osasuna;

Deportivo — Elche;

Espanyol — Levante;

Racing — Villarreal;

Sevilla — Rayo Vallecano;

Valencia — Betis.

El Clásico dates announced

The high-stakes clashes between Barcelona and Real Madrid are scheduled for rounds 10 and 35.

The first El Clásico is expected to take place around October 25, and the second clash around May 9.

However, La Liga does not set the exact dates for league matches in advance. For example, the El Clásico slated for October 25 could actually take place on any day between October 23 and 25.

Barcelona — Atlético clashes

The matches between the Catalans and Atlético will fall approximately on the following dates:

first leg — November 8;

return leg — February 7.

These matches could also have a serious impact on the fate of the season.

When is the Madrid derby?

The Madrid derbies between Real Madrid and Atlético are planned for approximately September 20 and April 4.

High-stakes match First leg Second leg Barcelona — Real Madrid Around October 25 Around May 9 Barcelona — Atlético Around November 8 Around February 7 Real Madrid — Atlético Around September 20 Around April 4

Thus, the new La Liga season is expected to begin with intense and uncompromising battles right from the opening rounds.