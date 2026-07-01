WC 2026 Playoffs: Kane's brace saves England

·2·Sport
WC 2026 Playoffs: Kane's brace saves England

Another tense clash has concluded in the WC 2026 knockout stage. Despite trailing, the England national team defeated DR Congo 2-1 to advance to the round of 16.

The victory for the English was delivered by captain Harry Kane, who scored two goals in the second half.

DR Congo opened the scoring as early as the 7th minute

The match held in Atlanta started very well for DR Congo.

In the 7th minute, Sipenga found the back of the England net, putting the Africans ahead.

England then launched a powerful attack but failed to equalize during the first half.

Kane sparked the comeback

The English increased the pressure in the second half. In the 74th minute, Harry Kane scored to equalize.

Twelve minutes later, the England captain found the DR Congo net once again to secure the win for his team.

Thus, Kane's brace saved England from the risk of elimination from the tournament.

England's next opponent — Mexico

Following the 2-1 victory, England advanced to the WC 2026 round of 16.

The English will now face the Mexico national team, one of the tournament hosts.

Mexico secured their spot in the next round by defeating Ecuador in the previous stage.

Match details

WC 2026. Round of 32

England — DR Congo — 2:1

July 1, Atlanta.

Goals: Kane, 74, 86 — Sipenga, 7.

Yellow cards: Bellingham, 19 — Sadiki, 28.

Lineups

England: Pickford, Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly, Rice (Stones, 90+1), Anderson, Bellingham, Rashford, Madueke, Kane.

DR Congo: Mpasi, Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku (Kayambe, 89), Mukau (Kayembe, 76), Mutussami (Mayele, 89), Sadiki, Sipenga (Bongonda, 76), Mbuku (Elia, 64), Vissa.

The captain had the final word

England faced serious difficulties during the match, but Kane's skillful actions changed the fate of the contest.

Football fans now await another uncompromising clash between England and Mexico.

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