Nasaf Secure Gritty Win Over Buxoro

A friendly match took place in Qarshi between Nasaf and Buxoro. In an exciting encounter, the 'Dragons' secured a 2:1 victory despite trailing in the score.

Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov and Yusuf Otubanjo scored for the Qarshi side, while Buxoro's lone goal was credited to Asadbek Jo‘raboyev.

Buxoro opens the scoring

In the 16th minute, Asadbek Jo‘raboyev scored, putting the visitors ahead.

However, the Nasaf players managed to respond quickly. Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov equalized in the 30th minute.

Otubanjo scores the winning goal

Both teams made several changes to their lineups in the second half.

In the 85th minute, Yusuf Otubanjo, coming off the bench, scored the decisive goal to secure the win for Nasaf.

Match result

Friendly match

Nasaf — Buxoro — 2:1

Goals: Abdirahmatov, 30; Otubanjo, 85 — Jo‘raboyev, 16.

Nasaf starting XI

Samandar Muratbayev, Dilshod Murtazayev, G‘olib G‘aybullayev, Quvonchbek Xushvaqtov, Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov, Sharof Muhitdinov, Oybek Rustamov, Murodbek Rahmatov, Diyorbek Abdunazarov, Yashnarbek Berdirahmonov and Bobir Abdixoliqov.

Substitutes

Bekjon Rahmatov;

Yusuf Otubanjo;

Akramjon Komilov;

Zafar Sa’dullayev;

Bahodir Xalilov.

Thus, Nasaf achieved a hard-fought victory in a friendly match as part of their preparations for the new season.