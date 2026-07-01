A New Giant in AI Infrastructure: Together AI Valuation Reaches $8.3 Billion

Together AI, a cloud infrastructure provider for artificial intelligence technologies, has raised $800 million in a Series C investment round. Following this financial stage, the company's market valuation quickly rose to $8.3 billion. This indicator shows how competition in the neocloud market is intensifying and reflects investors' confidence in open-source models. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The investment round was led by Aramco Ventures, with participation from major companies such as Vista Equity Partners, General Catalyst, Emergence Capital, and technology giant NVIDIA. Just 16 months ago, Together AI was valued at $3.3 billion. The more than twofold increase in the company's value in a short period is explained by the sharp growth in global demand for AI-based computing power.

According to ixbt.com, the company announced that its annual order volume exceeded $1.15 billion by the end of the last quarter. Currently, many enterprises are switching from closed and expensive AI models to more affordable and efficient open-source models via providers like Together AI. This trend has led to a threefold increase in the use of open-source solutions in the field compared to last year.

Infrastructure Race Based on NVIDIA and AMD Chips

Neocloud companies like Together AI primarily focus on leasing NVIDIA GPU clusters and other specialized hardware. Currently, there is a very high demand for such services in the market, as traditional cloud services are unable to keep up with the computing needs of all customers. For example, last month the startup TensorWave, which relies on AMD chips, also attracted significant investment with a valuation of $1.55 billion.

One of the founders of Together AI, Vipul Ved Prakash, is an experienced entrepreneur who previously sold the Topsy social network search platform to Apple for over $200 million. Alongside him, Stanford University professor Percy Liang and ETH Zürich associate professor Ce Zhang are also leading the project. The combination of academic knowledge and business experience has allowed the company to attract thousands of paying customers such as Cursor, Cognition, and Decagon.

Such platforms are also of great importance for Uzbek developers and local IT companies. The global popularization of open-source models allows for the creation of complex AI systems without being solely dependent on large corporations. The infrastructure provided by Together AI helps startups launch their projects relatively cheaply and quickly.

In conclusion, the new $800 million investment will allow Together AI to expand its server capacity and remove technical barriers to the popularization of artificial intelligence. The AI race is now continuing not only in the level of model intelligence but also in the hardware and infrastructure capacity required to run them.