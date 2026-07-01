Elon Musk's New Project: SpaceX Developing AI-Powered Gadget

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has demonstrated a prototype of a new device powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to investors. According to The Wall Street Journal, the gadget resembles a smartphone and could be part of the company's strategy to enter the mobile communications market. This news is generating significant interest in the tech world, as it is expected to be a novel alternative to traditional devices like the iPhone. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports says.

According to reports, the new device is designed to be more compact and thinner than iPhone smartphones. Its design falls somewhere between a small touchscreen phone and AI gadgets like the Rabbit R1. SpaceX representatives emphasized during the investor meeting that the project is still in its early stages and the final design may change. However, Elon Musk himself has already denied these reports on X (formerly Twitter), calling them "absolute lies."

Technological Competition and xAI Integration

Experts believe that companies like SpaceX and Tesla possess all the necessary experience and resources for the mass production of such complex devices. In particular, the integration of xAI into SpaceX allows for the creation of a dedicated operating system for this gadget. This ensures the device will not be dependent on platforms such as Google Android or Apple iOS.

The project envisions the following key aspects:

The device is based entirely on an AI interface;

Global connectivity via the Starlink Mobile network;

Integration with its own proprietary operating system and xAI algorithms;

Unlike traditional smartphones, the emphasis is on voice and intelligent communication with the user.

This move by SpaceX will also intensify competition with OpenAI. It is known that OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, is currently developing its own AI device in collaboration with former Apple designer Jony Ive. Recently, reports emerged that Paul Meade, the Apple vice president responsible for the Vision Pro project, had also joined the OpenAI hardware team.

At the same time, market conditions are not always favorable. For example, AI-based devices from startups like Humane and Rabbit were received very coldly by consumers. Many users indicated they are not ready to buy a separate gadget for functions that ordinary smartphones can already perform. It remains unknown how SpaceX will solve this problem.

Analysts also highly value SpaceX's intention to enter the wireless communications market. Since the company provides satellite communication via the Starlink system, there are speculations that it could compete with major operators like T-Mobile or AT&T, or even acquire one of them. If this AI gadget becomes a reality, it could become the central hub uniting all technologies of Musk's empire.