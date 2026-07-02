Harry Kane saves England: Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic praise striker

In a difficult match against DR Congo during the World Cup, England captain Harry Kane demonstrated his high skill level, saving his team from an unexpected defeat. The 2-1 victory, secured by a brace from the Bayern star, amazed not only the fans but also football legends Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. This was reported by Goal.com news .

Harry Kane, who scored with a header in the 75th minute, netted the winning goal with a powerful strike from a very difficult position just before the end of the game. Appearing on Fox Sports, Thierry Henry highly praised the striker's physical condition and striking technique. Henry noted that delivering such a powerful shot at the end of the match requires immense skill.

"He was in a strange position in the air when he struck the ball. Where can one find such power at the end of the game when everyone is exhausted? Even Declan Rice was almost collapsing from fatigue. If I tried to hit a shot like that now, I would have broken my back. This is true mastery! Well done, Sir Harry!" — Thierry Henry did not hide his amazement.

England's sole hope

Zlatan Ibrahimovic agreed with Henry's views, noting that today's England national team is completely dependent on its captain. According to the former Swedish striker, while other top teams have several leaders, for England, only Harry Kane decides the fate of the game.

"When talking about Argentina, we say Lionel Messi; when talking about France, we say Kylian Mbappe, but they have other superstars as well. When it comes to England, everything boils down to Harry Kane. He scored two goals today and made one great run. If England wants the championship, Kane must continue to play like this," said Ibrahimovich.

At the same time, Zlatan expressed concern about the team's overall physical condition. He observed that even players known for their endurance, like Declan Rice, struggled at the end of the match. This could create problems for Thomas Tuchel's pupils in the later stages of the tournament.

Harry Kane has now reached 5 goals in the World Cup. He has drawn level with Erling Haaland in the top scorers' race and is only one goal behind the leaders — Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. Although England is winning with difficulty, it shows they remain one of the main contenders for the title.