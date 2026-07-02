Steam Machine performance may vary up to 15% due to memory configuration

It has been revealed that Valve's Steam Machine gaming devices can differ significantly in performance despite being the same model. According to Ixbt.com, this difference reaches 15% in some games and even 20% in certain specific tasks. The main reason for this strange situation is the different types of RAM modules installed in the devices. This is reported by Ixbt.com report says.

The point is that Steam Machine consoles are being sold in two different configurations: in the first case, a single 16 GB memory module is installed, and in the second case, two 8 GB modules. From a technical point of view, a single module causes the memory to operate in single-channel mode, while two modules provide dual-channel mode. Dual-channel mode is typically characterized by increased data exchange speeds.

Gaming test results

Tests conducted by Gamers Nexus showed that when the load on the GPU is very high, the difference between memory modes is almost imperceptible (less than 1%). However, in modern games that rely more on the CPU, the situation is completely different. For example, while performance differed by 3-4% in Starfield and Resident Evil 4, this figure approached 9% in Baldur's Gate 3.

The most interesting case was observed when graphics settings were lowered. When low settings were selected at Full HD resolution, the performance difference in Baldur's Gate 3 rose to 15.3%. This means that in conditions where the overall system power is not very high, the memory configuration directly affects the smoothness of the game.

The difference is noticeable not only in games but also in daily tasks. For example, when working with the 7zip archiver, dual-channel mode showed results nearly 20% faster than single-channel. Although this metric is not primary for a gaming console, it gives an idea of the device's overall efficiency.

Cause and solution of the problem

It also became known why Valve took such an approach. According to reports, the company was unable to purchase a sufficient quantity of identical memory modules on the market. To avoid stopping the production process, they were forced to use any compatible memory modules available at the time.

Good news for users and enthusiasts of this device is that the Steam Machine is technically based on PC architecture. This means that if a user finds a single 16 GB module in their device, they can easily replace it with two 8 GB modules or independently upgrade the memory system. This allows for a significant increase in frames per second (FPS) in games.