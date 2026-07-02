Bending Spoons Shakes Up Tech World: $18 Billion IPO

·22·Technology
Bending Spoons Shakes Up Tech World: $18 Billion IPO

Italy's Bending Spoons has successfully debuted on the Nasdaq exchange, pushing its market value over $18 billion. On the first trading day, the company's shares surged by 40%. This result has sparked great interest in the tech world, as the company has spent years acquiring popular but struggling internet brands and reviving them. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

The Milan-based holding company has assembled major platforms such as Meetup, Eventbrite, Vimeo, and WeTransfer in its portfolio. In an interview with TechCrunch, co-founder Matteo Danieli emphasized that Bending Spoons does not simply buy assets to flip them later, but aims to technologically transform them and hold them for the long term.

The Formula for Success: Minimizing Chance

According to Danieli, the foundation of the company's success lies in the philosophy of "minimizing the luck factor." After their first startup, Evertale, failed, the founders realized that luck plays a massive role in entrepreneurship. Consequently, they developed a strategy based on operational excellence to avoid relying on chance for business growth and development.

In its investment documents (Form F-1), the company noted that while luck is important in finding product-market fit, it can be sidelined in management and technical processes. To achieve this, Bending Spoons utilizes a system of data analysis and complex experimentation. This allows for precise decision-making when setting product prices and implementing new features.

AI and User Relations

Bending Spoons considers itself a company that "was engaged with AI even before it became a trend." Over the last year and a half, leveraging AI capabilities has drastically increased the speed of developing new features. This appears more attractive to investors than aging SaaS (Software as a Service) businesses.

It is worth noting that the company's strategy has not always been met with approval. Specifically, staff reductions in acquired companies and increases in subscription prices have caused backlash among users. However, according to Danieli, the customer retention rate remains stable, indicating that the chosen path is correct.

Today, Bending Spoons has become one of the largest tech operators not only in Europe but globally. Their IPO success proves that traditional internet services can be revitalized using modern AI technologies. For Uzbek startup founders and investors, this experience serves as an example of the importance of relying on hard data rather than emotions when developing a product.

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