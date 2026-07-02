Roberto Martinez: Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo are above public opinion

·42·Sport
Roberto Martinez: Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo are above public opinion

Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez spoke highly of two football legends, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, calling them true icons of modern sport. The specialist emphasized that these two honorary footballers have risen above any criticism and public debate through their play and experience. This was reported by Goal.com news provides.

At a press conference held ahead of the match between Portugal and Croatia in the quarter-final stage of the World Cup, Martinez focused his attention on the team captains. According to Goal.com, the coach specifically noted that age is just a number and that these stars serve as the best example for the new generation.

Legendary partnership and the secret of longevity

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric played together at Real Madrid from 2012 to 2018. During this period, they collectively won four Champions League trophies and a number of prestigious awards. Today, Ronaldo is participating in his sixth and Modric in his fifth World Cup, a rare feat in football history.

"We are talking about players who are above public opinion. They are global icons. Their longevity in football makes them unique. Although Luka Modric is over 40, he is still playing many matches at a high level. The situation is exactly the same with our captain, Cristiano Ronaldo," explained the Spanish specialist.

Decisive encounter and weather conditions

The match to be held in Toronto is expected to be difficult for both teams. The hot weather in Canada may affect the players' physical condition, but Martinez said this would not provide an extra advantage for Portugal. The team managed to adapt to high humidity and hot temperatures during training in Palm Beach.

According to the coach, mental resilience plays as important a role as tactical preparation in the play-off stage. In this regard, the presence of experienced leaders like Ronaldo and Modric in the dressing room has a positive impact on the overall mood of the team. They remain symbols of professionalism for millions of young athletes.

Roberto Martinez is facing Croatia for the fifth time in his career. Although his statistics against Croatia while managing the Portugal and Belgium national teams include various results, the coach is confident that the upcoming match will be extremely competitive. The fact that both teams know each other's strengths and weaknesses well ensures an interesting encounter.

Cristiano RonaldoLuka ModricPortugalCroatiaWorld Cup
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