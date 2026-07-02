Andres Iniesta: Lamine Yamal Could Bring Spain a Second World Cup

·35·Sport
Andres Iniesta: Lamine Yamal Could Bring Spain a Second World Cup

Spanish football legend Andres Iniesta shared his thoughts on the current state of the national team and its prospects in the World Cup. Speaking at the NSN Cycling Team presentation in Barcelona, the former midfielder emphasized that young talent Lamine Yamal is a decisive figure for Spain. This is reported by Goal.com news .

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Iniesta stated that the success of the Spanish national team directly depends on Lamine Yamal's physical condition and performance. It is worth noting that the 17-year-old player made a huge contribution to the team's victory at Euro 2024, but is currently struggling with injuries in the World Cup.

Race for leadership and unexpected results

Discussing the best players of the tournament, Andres Iniesta singled out two stars. According to him, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are currently the most prominent figures of the competition. Both forwards lead the scoring charts with six goals each.

Iniesta also noted that the current World Cup has been full of unexpected results. In particular, the early exit of giants like Germany and the Netherlands came as a surprise to many. "In such tournaments, every small detail can be punished, so one must not lose focus," the legendary footballer warned.

Spain's prospects and Yamal's role

Despite his injury, Lamine Yamal spent important minutes on the pitch during the group stage. He participated in matches against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay, managing to score one goal. Spain finished first in its group and will face Austria in the round of 16.

"Lamine Yamal is a very important player for the national team. His impact on the games directly affects the team's overall result. I consider Spain one of the main favorites and believe we can achieve a second star (a second championship)," said Iniesta.

The team managed by Luis de la Fuente can no longer afford mistakes in the knockout stage. The entire Spanish public and experts are waiting for Lamine Yamal to fully recover and perform miracles as he did at Euro 2024. With rivals like France and Argentina advancing to the later stages of the playoffs, Spain must also prove its championship ambitions.

Andres IniestaLamine YamalLionel MessiKylian MbappeSpain
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