New Expedition at Baikonur: Final Preparations for ISS Flight Begin

The final stage of preparations for the launch of the Soyuz MS-29 crewed spacecraft has officially begun at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. This mission aims to deliver the next long-term expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) and represents a vital link in international cooperation in space exploration. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Following tradition, a ceremony to raise the national flags of the participating countries took place in front of the Cosmonaut Hotel. This event is considered one of the most important symbolic rituals before a flight into space. The flags of Russia, the USA, and Kazakhstan were raised, once again emphasizing the global significance of the project.

The honor of hoisting the flags was given directly to the cosmonauts. Roscosmos representatives Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina raised the Russian flag, NASA astronauts Anil Menon and Deniz Burnham raised the US flag, and Dmitriy Petelin and Konstantin Borisov raised the flag of the host country, Kazakhstan. The main and backup crews of the ISS-75 expedition participated fully in the event.

The final two weeks of preparation

During the two weeks remaining until launch, crew members will work according to an extremely tight schedule. During this period, cosmonauts and astronauts will undergo final training in spacecraft systems management and once again test their skills in emergency response.

Medical examinations and quarantine measures are also an integral part of the preparation. Specialists continuously monitor the physical condition of the crew members, as endurance to the loads placed on the body in zero-gravity conditions determines the success of the mission.

Every flight from Baikonur generates great technological and strategic interest for the Central Asian region. As the world's oldest and largest cosmodrome, this complex remains humanity's primary gateway to space exploration today.

The launch of the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft is scheduled for the coming days and will serve to expand the scope of scientific research aboard the ISS. Dozens of scientific experiments are planned within the framework of this mission.