London's Tottenham club is close to one of the most sensational deals of the summer transfer window. The North Londoners Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali have reached an agreement on the transfer. This deal is expected to be the most expensive signing in the club's history. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to The Athletic, the total value of the transfer could reach 100 million pounds. In the initial stage, Tottenham will pay 92.5 million pounds, with the remaining 7.5 million pounds provided as bonuses based on the team's participation in the Champions League and other achievements. This figure would make Sandro Tonali the most expensive player in the club's history.

Major Reforms in Midfield

Currently, the London club has begun a process of fundamentally renewing the squad. Alongside Sandro Tonali, the team is spending a significant amount on Matheus Fernandes. However, the Italian footballer is expected to become the central figure in the team's midfield. Although the team currently has strong players like Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Pape Matar Sarr, the arrival of the experienced Tonali will further intensify the competition.

Meanwhile, the team's young talent Lucas Bergvall has expressed a desire to leave the club in search of new challenges. This forced the management to take the issue of strengthening the midfield more seriously. Tottenham has already managed to add players such as Andy Robertson, Marco Senesi, and Jan Paul van Hecke to its ranks this summer.

A New Chapter in Sandro Tonali's Career

The Italian national team member moved tofrom AC Milan in 2023 for 60.5 million pounds. However, his debut season in England began with an unexpected event. He received a 10-month disqualification for violating betting rules and was forced to miss the 2024 European Championship.

After returning from disqualification, Sandro Tonali returned to his best form. He Newcastle made a total of 110 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists. Last season, he contributed significantly to the team finishing 12th in the Premier League and reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

Goal.com emphasizes that this transfer will be one of the most important events of the summer, not only for Tottenham but for the entire English championship. The addition of a high-quality and experienced playmaker like Sandro Tonali will allow the London club to compete for high positions in several tournaments simultaneously.