Zlatan Ibrahimovic Names France's 'Scary' Trio

Former Sweden national team striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has highly praised the attacking line of the French national team.

In his opinion, the trio consisting of Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Kylian Mbappe is one of the most dangerous attacks in world football today.

Three of the world's best footballers in the France squad

Ibrahimovic noted that three of the five strongest players in current football are operating in the French attack.

«Three of the five best footballers in the world are playing in the French attack — Dembele, Olise, and Mbappe», Zlatan said.

He mentioned that Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal could fill the remaining two spots, while describing Lionel Messi as a player on a separate level.

Combining stars in one team is not easy

Zlatan stated that simply gathering strong players into one lineup is not enough for success.

He cited the period at PSG when Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar played together as an example.

«It is not easy to create an effective combination from such stars. At PSG, Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar played together, but it didn't always yield 100 percent results», he said.

The main advantage of the French trio

Ibrahimovic specifically noted that there is no excessive competition among the French attackers to determine who is the number one player.

In his view, Dembele, Olise, and Mbappe do a huge amount of work not only with the ball but also in their off-the-ball movements.

«Everyone knows what they are capable of with the ball. But the work they do without the ball is even more important», the former striker said.

«Scary for opponents»

Zlatan emphasized that each of France's attackers has the ability to decide the fate of a match on their own.

«Each of them can decide the outcome of the game individually. This is scary for opponents», RMC Sport quoted him.

The speed, technique, and mutual understanding in France's attacking line make the team an extremely dangerous force for any opponent.