What did Otkir Yusupov say in his post after the 2026 World Cup?

·2·Sport
What did Otkir Yusupov say in his post after the 2026 World Cup?

Otkir Yusupov, goalkeeper for the Uzbekistan national team and Navbahor, sent an emotional message to fans following their participation in the 2026 World Cup.

The 35-year-old keeper emphasized that life's difficult trials teach a person to be patient and even stronger. He stated that defending the honor of Uzbekistan with the national team is his greatest happiness and pride.

“Sometimes life tests you”

In a post on his social media page, Yusupov shared his recent feelings.

“Sometimes life tests you. Sometimes time teaches you to stay silent, be patient, and return even stronger,” the goalkeeper wrote.

The footballer emphasized the necessity of continuing to work hard and strive forward after any difficulty.

The Uzbekistan jersey — the greatest pride

The national team goalkeeper noted that defending the honor of the Motherland holds special significance for him.

“I love football. This jersey, this flag, and defending the honor of Uzbekistan — for me, it is always the greatest pride and happiness!”

Yusupov stated that regardless of where he is, his heart is always with Uzbekistan and the national team.

“The most beautiful days are still ahead”

The goalkeeper said he looks to the future with confidence and that hard work never goes to waste.

“I believe that the most beautiful days are still ahead. Hard work never goes to waste,” he said.

According to him, participation in the World Cup is not the final destination, but the beginning of a new stage.

Expressed gratitude to the fans

Otkir Yusupov gave special thanks to the Uzbek football fans who have always supported him.

“Every prayer, every kind word of yours gives me strength,” the footballer wrote.

He promised to return in the future even stronger, more experienced, and with great passion.

“Because this is not the end… This is a new beginning. Forward, Uzbekistan!”

Played one match at the World Cup

Otkir Yusupov played a significant role in the Uzbekistan national team's first-ever appearance at the World Cup.

However, he only took the field in the first group stage match against Colombia.

Despite this, the experienced goalkeeper's message showed his loyalty to the national team and his strong desire to return in the future.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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