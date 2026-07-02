Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic Move for Virgil van Dijk Transfer

·45·Sport
Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic Move for Virgil van Dijk Transfer

Italy's AC Milan is preparing one of the most sensational moves of the summer transfer window. The "Rossoneri" management, specifically at the initiative of club advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic, aims to bring Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to the team. This transfer is expected to be the foundation of a new era for the Italian giant. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, after Milan finalized the transfer of forward Goncalo Ramos for 70 million euros, they have focused all their attention on strengthening the defensive line. Club owner Gerry Cardinale and Zlatan Ibrahimovic view the experienced Dutch defender as a key figure in the project of the team's new head coach Ruben Amorim.

Ibrahimovic's Choice and Changes at Liverpool

Zlatan Ibrahimovic personally asked the club management to make a bold bid for Virgil van Dijk. In his view, a leader and experienced center-back like Van Dijk is the most critical link needed to return Milan to the pinnacle of European football. The current period of significant changes at Liverpool could work in the Italians' favor.

The Merseyside team has already been left by club legends Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson. Additionally, Ibrahima Konate has agreed to join Real Madrid as a free agent. In such a situation, it is natural that Liverpool would not want to let go of their captain, but the fact that Van Dijk's contract is nearing its end creates an opportunity for Milan.

Financial Situation and Alternative Options

The RedBird investment company is currently studying the financial aspects of this transfer. Van Dijk has appeared in 374 matches for Liverpool, scoring 36 goals, proving himself as one of the strongest defenders in the world. During his career in England, he has won the Champions League, the Premier League, and many other prestigious trophies.

If the Virgil van Dijk transfer does not materialize, the Milan management has prepared a backup option. According to this, Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio could be offered to the team for 40 million euros. However, for Ibrahimovic and Ruben Amorim, the Dutch defender remains the primary target.

In turn, Liverpool management is expected to use all their strength to retain Van Dijk against the backdrop of losses in the defensive line. The English club does not want to lose several leading players at once, which indicates that negotiations will be quite difficult.

AC MilanLiverpoolVirgil van DijkZlatan IbrahimovicTransfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Belgian Miracle: Youri Tielemans and Romelu Lukaku Heroics Against SenegalBelgian Miracle: Youri Tielemans and Romelu Lukaku Heroics Against SenegalToday, 03:54Belgium beat Senegal in extra time to reach quarter-finalsBelgium beat Senegal in extra time to reach quarter-finalsToday, 03:51Roberto Martinez: Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo are above public opinionRoberto Martinez: Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo are above public opinionToday, 02:54Harry Kane saves England: Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic praise strikerHarry Kane saves England: Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic praise strikerToday, 01:53Tottenham Set for Record Transfer: Sandro Tonali Heading to LondonTottenham Set for Record Transfer: Sandro Tonali Heading to LondonToday, 01:40Harry Kane saves England: Declan Rice praises captain's brillianceHarry Kane saves England: Declan Rice praises captain's brillianceToday, 01:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar