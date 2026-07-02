Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic Move for Virgil van Dijk Transfer

Italy's AC Milan is preparing one of the most sensational moves of the summer transfer window. The "Rossoneri" management, specifically at the initiative of club advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic, aims to bring Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to the team. This transfer is expected to be the foundation of a new era for the Italian giant. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, after Milan finalized the transfer of forward Goncalo Ramos for 70 million euros, they have focused all their attention on strengthening the defensive line. Club owner Gerry Cardinale and Zlatan Ibrahimovic view the experienced Dutch defender as a key figure in the project of the team's new head coach Ruben Amorim.

Ibrahimovic's Choice and Changes at Liverpool

Zlatan Ibrahimovic personally asked the club management to make a bold bid for Virgil van Dijk. In his view, a leader and experienced center-back like Van Dijk is the most critical link needed to return Milan to the pinnacle of European football. The current period of significant changes at Liverpool could work in the Italians' favor.

The Merseyside team has already been left by club legends Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson. Additionally, Ibrahima Konate has agreed to join Real Madrid as a free agent. In such a situation, it is natural that Liverpool would not want to let go of their captain, but the fact that Van Dijk's contract is nearing its end creates an opportunity for Milan.

Financial Situation and Alternative Options

The RedBird investment company is currently studying the financial aspects of this transfer. Van Dijk has appeared in 374 matches for Liverpool, scoring 36 goals, proving himself as one of the strongest defenders in the world. During his career in England, he has won the Champions League, the Premier League, and many other prestigious trophies.

If the Virgil van Dijk transfer does not materialize, the Milan management has prepared a backup option. According to this, Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio could be offered to the team for 40 million euros. However, for Ibrahimovic and Ruben Amorim, the Dutch defender remains the primary target.

In turn, Liverpool management is expected to use all their strength to retain Van Dijk against the backdrop of losses in the defensive line. The English club does not want to lose several leading players at once, which indicates that negotiations will be quite difficult.