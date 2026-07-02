Harry Kane saves England from defeat: Issues emerge in Thomas Tuchel's debut

The England national team secured a hard-fought victory against DR Congo in their first test under new head coach Thomas Tuchel. Although the "Three Lions" triumphed 2-1, the quality of play and team cohesion raised many questions among experts and fans alike. This match served as a serious wake-up call for England's ambitions at the 2026 World Cup. This is reported by Goal.com .

The match began with an unexpected script. Just 7 minutes into the game at the stadium in Atlanta, Brian Sipenga scored against Jordan Pickford, putting the nominal hosts ahead. This goal highlighted the disorganization and lack of focus in England's defense. Despite opportunities for Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford during the first half, the score remained unchanged before the break.

Harry Kane — the team's true savior

In the second half, the substitutions and tactical adjustments made by Thomas Tuchel paid off. Team captain Harry Kane once again proved he is a world-class striker. First, he equalized by heading in a cross delivered by Anthony Gordon. Shortly after, Kane struck a powerful and precise shot from outside the penalty area to complete his brace and secure the win for his team.

According to Goal.com's analysis, the England national team in its current state is not ready to compete with the world's best teams. Despite having a strong tactical expert like Thomas Tuchel, the team lacks consistency and precision in finishing attacks. If the level of play does not improve soon, dreams of winning the 2026 World Cup may not come true.

In his post-match interview, Thomas Tuchel acknowledged his team's determination: "We believed until the end and did not stop the pressure in the second half. The opponent's goalkeeper made incredible saves, but the boys did not want to accept defeat." It is clear from the coach's words that he is pleased with the team's mental resilience, but there is still a lot of work to be done tactically.

England's next test will be against Mexico, one of the tournament hosts, on Sunday. This match will be another opportunity for Tuchel to address the team's shortcomings and test new tactical schemes. Fans are expecting not just a result, but a more meaningful performance.