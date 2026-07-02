11-Year-Old Boy Dies of Rabies After Bat Encounter

·9·World
11-Year-Old Boy Dies of Rabies After Bat Encounter

An 11-year-old boy in Canada died of rabies following an encounter with a bat. This was reported by the Canadian Medical Association Journal journal.

Reportedly, the incident occurred in 2024 at a cottage where a family was vacationing in Ontario province. When the boy woke up during the night, a bat was perched on his nose and mouth. He knocked the animal down, and his father caught it and put it outside.

Since the boy had no visible injuries, his parents did not seek medical attention. However, 19 days later, numbness and swelling appeared on his face. Doctors initially suspected other illnesses, but the boy's condition deteriorated rapidly, with fever, difficulty swallowing, and impaired consciousness.

Doctors at the University of Manitoba suspected rabies, and subsequent tests confirmed the diagnosis. Additionally, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency identified the rabies virus specific to bats.

Unfortunately, the boy passed away 17 days after being hospitalized.

Experts note that rabies is very rare in Canada. Since 1924, 28 people have died from this disease in the country. Doctors remind that immediate medical examination is necessary after any direct contact with a bat, as rabies is considered nearly impossible to treat once symptoms appear.

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