Samsung Introduces Affordable Galaxy Jump 5 with 6 Years of Updates

·9·Technology
Samsung Introduces Affordable Galaxy Jump 5 with 6 Years of Updates

South Korean tech giant Samsung continues to set new standards in the mid-range smartphone market. The company has officially unveiled its next affordable device — the Galaxy Jump 5. This smartphone attracts users not only with its technical specifications but also with its software support period. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the Galaxy Jump 5 model was released in collaboration with South Korea's KT operator and is expected to become one of the most attractive offers in its class. The main advantage of the device is its long service life: the manufacturer promises to provide operating system updates for 6 years. This is a rare indicator for affordable devices.

Display and Performance Capabilities

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display operating at Full HD+ resolution. Most importantly, a 120 Hz refresh rate technology has been implemented to ensure image smoothness. This provides users with a high level of convenience when working with the interface and in games.

Under the hood, the device features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Additionally, there is an option to expand the memory using microSD cards. Such hardware is sufficient for daily tasks and running many modern applications without issues.

Camera and Autonomy

The Galaxy Jump 5 does not lag behind in photography. Its main camera consists of three modules: a 50 megapixel main sensor equipped with an optical stabilization (OIS) system. This allows for high-quality and sharp photos even when moving. There are also 5 megapixel ultra-wide and 2 megapixel depth sensors. For selfie enthusiasts, a 12 megapixel front camera is installed.

The smartphone's autonomous operation is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. The device supports 25 W fast charging technology. In terms of software, it is noteworthy that the Android 16 system and Samsung's One UI 8.5 shell are installed.

Additional Features and Price

The new model combines all the functions necessary for the modern user. In particular:

  • Dust and water protection according to the IP64 standard;
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face recognition system;
  • 5G network capability;
  • Stereo speakers for high-quality sound.
The Samsung Galaxy Jump 5 is valued at approximately 350 US dollars. In the Uzbekistan market, smartphones of this category usually enter as alternative models of the Galaxy A series, which could be a great choice for those looking for a device with long-term updates at an affordable price.

SamsungGalaxy Jump 5SmartphoneTechnologyAndroid
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Compared to Galaxy S26 Ultra for the First TimeSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Compared to Galaxy S26 Ultra for the First TimeToday, 12:27End of a Space Era: Atlas V Rocket Successfully Completes Its Final MissionEnd of a Space Era: Atlas V Rocket Successfully Completes Its Final MissionToday, 11:50SpaceX Hits Major Milestone in Space Industry: 1,000th Merlin 1D Engine ProducedSpaceX Hits Major Milestone in Space Industry: 1,000th Merlin 1D Engine ProducedToday, 11:29Indian Billionaire Invests $30 Million to Create a Microsoft Office CompetitorIndian Billionaire Invests $30 Million to Create a Microsoft Office CompetitorToday, 10:53Space exploration at risk: Millions of satellites could blind the skySpace exploration at risk: Millions of satellites could blind the skyToday, 10:52Elon Musk Wants a Tiny Mammoth: Genetic Engineering Miracle May Become RealityElon Musk Wants a Tiny Mammoth: Genetic Engineering Miracle May Become RealityToday, 10:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth